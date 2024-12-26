2024: 5 abhorrent 'Students for Justice in Palestine' actions 

Students for Justice in Palestine continued with their special version of “activism” throughout 2024. Here are five examples.

1. Students for Justice in Palestine plans ‘Week of Rage’ on anniversary of Oct. 7 attacks

The anti-Israel group, National Students for Justice in Palestine (NSJP), is planning a nationwide “Week of Rage” on college campuses, beginning on the one-year anniversary of Hamas’ Oct. 7 attacks against the Jewish state.

Campus Reform has previously reported about NSJP’s decision to plan a similar “Day of Action” on Sept. 12, one day after the anniversary of al-Qaeda’s 9/11 attacks against the United States.

2. Students for Justice in Palestine promoted webinar comparing Zionism’s alleged connection to white supremacy, fascism

The International Jewish Anti-Zionist Network (IJAN) hosted a webinar entitled “Exposing White Nationalist & Zionist Alliances amid Rising Authoritarianism,” which was promoted by National Students for Justice in Palestine.

The event description framed Zionism as a point of common agreement between a number of distinct political groups, including white supremacists and Christian nationalists, alleging that the state of Israel has a history of “weaponizing” anti-Semitism.

3. Suspended pro-Hamas group occupies campus building to protest Tufts’ ‘complicity’ on Oct. 7 anniversary

A suspended pro-Hamas student group has staged a protest against university officials inside a campus building in Medford, Massachusetts.

On Monday afternoon, the Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) chapter at Tufts University took to Instagram to call upon anti-Israel activists to join in protesting on the one-year anniversary of Hamas committing the largest killing of Jews since the Holocaust.

4. Howard students demand school disinvite State Dept from career fair because it ‘perpetuates the Israeli settler state’

Howard University’s Students for Justice in Palestine chapter demanded that the school block companies who are “profiting from Israel’s war on Gaza” from attending a career fair.

The SJP group even called on the school to boycott the U.S. State Department because it “provides $3.3 billion annually for weapons used in the lethal and unlawful targeting of Palestinian civilians.”

5. Duke SJP likens Israeli counteroffensive to 9/11 attacks

Duke University’s chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) recently posted an infographic to its Instagram page that compared Israel’s counteroffensive against Hamas to al-Qaeda’s September 11, 2001 attack against the United States.

SJP chapters nationwide have additionally shown support for the Houthi rebels, whose slogan is, “God Is Great, Death to America, Death to Israel, Curse on the Jews, Victory to Islam.”