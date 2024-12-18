2024: 5 times anti-Israel groups endorsed terrorism

In 2024, anti-Israel protests disrupted life on many campuses. These demonstrations, and the student organizations behind them, often called for violent “resistance” against the Jewish state. Here are five times anti-Israel students organizations endorsed terrorism.

1. Cal State Los Angeles SJP promotes terrorist organization and plane hijacker in fundraising poster

The Students for Justice in Palestine chapter at California State University, Los Angeles promoted a terrorist organization and someone who hijacked planes in an Instagram post advertising an upcoming fundraiser.

SJP at CUSLA made the Instagram post on Monday, which featured terrorist Leila Khaled and displayed the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine’s logo, which is a U.S.-designated terrorist organization.

2. UNC and Duke anti-Israel groups condone ‘armed rebellion’ and ‘revolutionary violence’ to achieve goals

Anti-Israel groups at the University of North Carolina and Duke University condoned violence as a way to achieve its goals as students get ready to head back to school.

The groups, University of North Carolina SJP, University of North Carolina Faculty & Staff for Justice in Palestine, Dike Divest Coalition, and Duke Students for Justice in Palestine made the post on Instagram on July 31, writing that individuals should “resist by any means necessary.”

3. Student groups outraged by death of Hezbollah terrorist leader, say Israel should ‘burn to the ground’

Anti-Israel student groups at the University of Michigan (UMich) and the University of Pennsylvania (UPenn) recently shared posts on social media advocating the destruction of Israel and mourning the death of Hezbollah terrorist leader Hassan Nasrallah.

The posts were shared on Instagram by UMich’s chapter of Jewish Voice for Peace and UPenn’s group UP Against the Occupation shortly after the announcement of Nasrallah’s death, according to Haaretz.

4. Deported terrorist speaks to University of Chicago Hamas-endorsed encampment

UChicago United for Palestine, which describes itself as a coalition of student organizations and organized the University of Chicago encampment, said on Instagram that it hosted Sami Al-Arian over Zoom on Wednesday. Students for Justice in Palestine at the University of Chicago also organized the encampment

”Today, we will have the honour of being joined by Dr. Sami Al Arian, a former professor of computer engineering, prominent speaker and human rights activist and US political prisoner,” the group wrote. “Dr. Al Arian has since relocated to Turkey, where he is the Director of the Center for Islam and Global Affairs (CIGA) at Istanbul Zaim University.”

5. Columbia student group calls Hamas’ Tel Aviv terror attack an act of ‘resistance’

The anti-Israel student group Columbia University Apartheid Divest (CUAD) recently published a statement that praised terror attacks against Israel.

CUAD began its statement, which was published in a Substack post on Oct. 3, by describing the recent Tel Aviv shooting as a “significant act of resistance” against Israel.