2024: 5 times campus leftists freaked out over Trump

In 2024, Republican Donald Trump won decisively over Democrat Kamala Harris — and campus leftists didn’t take it particularly well. Here are five examples.

1. Why did white voters support Trump? ‘Whiteness is under threat,’ Princeton University professor says

Voters for President-elect Donald Trump liked their candidate because they were afraid “whiteness is under threat” amidst the shifting racial demographics of the country, a Princeton University professor recently said.

Professor Eddie Glaude at Princeton’s Department of African American Studies made the comments on the Nov. 9 episode of The 11th Hour With Stephanie Ruhle on MSNBC. Glaude has previously compared Donald Trump to a “plantation owner.”

2. ’DEAD TO ME’: Unhinged New Jersey college professor has meltdown over election, bashes Trump-supporting minorities

A professor from Ramapo College of New Jersey went on a social media tirade after President-elect Donald Trump’s recent election victory, repeatedly attacking Trump supporters.

Tae Yang Kwak, an Associate Professor of History at Ramapo College, wrote on his Facebook on Nov. 7: “Every White majority Trump voter and every internally colonized non-White Trump voter is dead to me now.”

3. Emory prof says Trump victory is sign that ‘the Confederacy Won,’ blames Harris loss on ‘racism’ and ‘misogyny’

A professor from Emory University in Georgia blamed President-elect Donald Trump and his supporters for racism, misogyny, and “white supremacy.”

“The Confederacy won,” Carol Anderson, a professor of African American studies at Emory, said in an interview with Democracy Now! regarding Trump’s historic win.

4. Trump won because of racism and sexism, claim faculty at University of California, Berkeley

Faculty members at the University of California, Berkeley recently condemned President-elect Donald Trump and alleged that racist, sexist, anti “anti-trans” sentiments among voters can explain his reelection.

The officials’ comments were published in a Nov. 6 article on the school’s website, a day after the election.

5. Harvard students freak out over Trump win, some profs let students stay home

Many Harvard University students expressed dismay and anxiety over President-elect Donald Trump’s historic victory, and some faculty members gave them the option to skip class, or even canceled their courses for the day altogether.

Many students were disheartened, according to The Harvard Crimson. One student said she “probably cried for like an hour” upon hearing of Trump’s victory.