2024: 5 times Christians stood up for their values on campus

American universities can often feel like hostile environments for people of faith. Here are five times Christians stood up for their values on campus in 2024.

1. University official threatens to call cops on Christian YouTuber for not moving to ‘expressive activities space’

Hayden Rhodea, a video creator whose content focuses on discussing controversial topics with college students, uploaded a clip to X of an interaction that took place this February that showed him speaking with a student at the Allendale, Michigan school about Christianity when a school official approached and told him to move to one of the campus’s “expressive activities spaces.”

2. Riley Gaines and 15 other student athletes sue NCAA for letting male athletes trample women’s sports

Female swimmers are suing the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) and the Georgia Institute of Technology (Georgia Tech) for allowing men to compete against women in women’s sports.

March 14, former NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines, together with 15 other female athletes, filed a lawsuit against the NCAA claiming the organization violated Title IX: “The NCAA’s Transgender Eligibility Policies on their face and in practice deprive women of equal opportunity in comparison to men in college sports governed by the NCAA.”

3. Paula Scanlan calls out lack of apology from those who forced her to undress alongside Lia Thomas

Scanlan, who says she was sexually assaulted when she was 16 in a women’s bathroom, testified about the presence of men competing in women’s sports before Congress last July, specifically regarding her experiences with Thomas.

“My teammates and I were forced to undress in the presence of Lia, a 6-foot-4 tall, biological male, with fully intact male genitalia, 18 times per week,” Scalan said before the House Judiciary Committee at the time. “Some girls opted to change in bathroom stalls and others used the family bathroom to avoid this.”

4. Texas profs sue Biden admin, claim new Title IX rules would force them to accommodate abortion

On May 13, two professors at the University of Texas at Austin joined the State of Texas’s lawsuit against the Biden administration over its new interpretative rule of Title IX that, they allege, would unconstitutionally force them to grant absences to students who leave the state for elective abortions.

Professor of Business and Finance, John Hatfield, and Professor of Philosophy, Daniel Bonavac, say they will not allow their students to be excused for having an abortion.

5. Former CUNY employee sues school for reportedly firing her after she became a Christian

A former staffer at the City University of New York (CUNY) has filed a lawsuit against the school alleging that the school unjustly fired her after she became a Christian.

The former staff member is Teona Pagan, who previously served as the Fellowships and Public Service Program Coordinator at CUNY’s Research Foundation. The complaint was filed against the university on Aug. 28.