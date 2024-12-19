2024: 5 times leftists were arrested for violent protests

In 2024, the nation’s campuses saw continued protests, mainly focused on Israel’s response to the deadly terrorist attacks committed by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023. Anti-Israel protests on campus often turned violent, resulting in thousands of arrests. Here are five times leftist students were arrested for violent protests.

1. Cops arrest over 40 at violent Yale protest inspired by Columbia anti-Israel occupation

Yale’s police had warned the protestors to disperse multiple times before moving in and arresting more than 40 of the demonstrators this morning.

A video posted to X shows police officers warning protestors.

2. Police arrest over 100 Hamas-endorsed UCLA campus occupiers

Los Angeles police have arrested over 100 people at the University of California, Los Angeles after anti-Israel protesters set up a large encampment on campus.

The arrests come after pro-Israel counter-protesters on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning attempted to dismantle the encampment organized by pro-Palestinian groups at the university, which included individuals not affiliated with the university, according to the Daily Bruin.

3. Pro-Hamas Humboldt students take over campus building with barricades, violently shove out police

A video posted to X by Daily Mail reporter Jon Michael Raasch shows students violently trying to push police officers out of the building that the protestors had occupied, with one student repeatedly hitting a police officer over the head with a large water canister.

The violent protestors reportedly managed to shove the police officers out of the building.

4. University of Chicago student arrested for ‘shoving,’ ‘kicking,’ ‘striking’ police officer during anti-Israel protest

The protest, which was hosted by the anti-Israel group UChicago United for Palestine, reportedly attracted hundreds of demonstrators. The activists blocked entry to the university, defaced a sculpture on campus, and damaged police cars.

Following the event, UChicago United for Palestine issued a statement condemning the police’s actions, saying they marked a “drastic escalation of police violence.” They defended the protesters’ disruptive actions and maligned the University of Chicago’s police officers as “the university’s agents of brutality.”

5. Anti-Israel protesters burn UC Berkeley police vehicle with ‘incendiary device’ in ‘retaliation’ for arrests

Pro-Palestine protesters burned a University of California, Berkeley, police car over the weekend.

According to Palestine Action US, an anonymous group claimed responsibility for burning the police vehicle on Saturday with an incendiary device that was placed below the cruiser.