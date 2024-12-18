2024: 5 times men forced themselves into women’s sports

Higher education’s obsession with gender ideology continued through 2024. The inclusion of biological males in women’s athletics became increasingly controversial, however. Here are five times men forced themselves into women’s athletic events.

1. Biden-appointee judge rules that 6-ft-tall male volleyball player can continue competing against women

A Colorado judge appointed by President Joe Biden recently decided that a male player on a women’s volleyball team can keep on competing despite having an unfair physical advantage over his female opponents.

Blaire Fleming, a six foot tall male player playing for the San Jose State University (SJSU) female volleyball team, the Spartans, has helped his team win multiple victories. Outrage over Fleming’s unfair advantages, as well as safety concerns about playing against a male player, has led to five different female teams forfeiting matches instead of competing against Fleming.

2. U of Nevada female volleyball players refuse to play against team with 6 ft tall man, school plans to hold match anyway

The University of Nevada, Reno (UNR) has moved ahead in scheduling a women’s volleyball game against San Jose State University (SJSU) despite its female players’ refusal to play against SJSU’s team because it has a male player.

The UNR players announced their plans to forfeit an upcoming Oct. 26 game against SJSU due to the presence of a 6-foot-tall male player on the team, OutKick reported on Monday. The player, Blaire Fleming, is a man who “identifies” as a woman.

3. San Jose State suspends women’s volleyball coach after she files Title IX complaint about 6-ft-tall male player on team

A women’s volleyball coach was recently suspended after criticizing her university’s allegedly preferential treatment of a male player who allegedly threw a match and conspired to have one of his female teammates injured.

On Saturday, San Jose State University (SJSU) in California suspended Melissa Batie-Smoose, the associate head volleyball coach of its female volleyball team, the Spartans, as reported by OutKick.

4. Biological male smashes women’s swimming record at New Jersey college

A male swimmer broke several women’s swimming records at a New Jersey College.

Male swimmer Meghan Cortez-Fields has been breaking women’s swimming records after starting to compete in women’s events at Ramapo College in New Jersey, achieving a school record time of 2:08.20 in the 200m competition at the New Jersey Athletic Conference Championships.

5. Princeton holds LGBT athlete discussion as part of ‘Every Voice’ conference

Led by Women’s Basketball Head Coach Carla Berube, the panel featured four Princeton alumni athletes. One speaker, Deborah Saint-Phard, discussed her attempts to fit in despite the Ivy League institution’s “very white, affluent, heteronormative culture,” according to The Daily Princetonian.

The speakers reportedly discussed their various athletic experiences in regard to their respective sexuality, as well as DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) within Princeton athletics, and whether transgender-identifying athletes should compete against women.