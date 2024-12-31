2024: 5 times the left pushed student loan forgiveness 

Left-leaning activists made a hard push for student loan forgiveness in 2024. Here are five examples.

1. Federal judge issues temporary injunction against latest Biden student loan plan

“The Department of Education is extremely disappointed by this ruling on our proposed debt relief rules, which have not yet even been finalized,” a department spokesperson told Campus Reform. “This lawsuit was brought by Republican elected officials who made clear they will stop at nothing to prevent millions of their own constituents from getting breathing room on their student loans. We will continue to vigorously defend these proposals in court.”

In August 2023, Campus Reform reported about a lawsuit against the Biden administration’s student loan cancellation initiative filed by the New Civil Liberties Alliance (NCLA).

2. Kamala Harris wants to make college ‘tuition-free once and for all’

Democrat presidential candidate Kamala Harris supported President Biden’s student loan handout plan and once said she wants to make college tuition-free.

As Vice President, Harris supported the Biden administration’s plan to forgive up to $20,000 for tens of millions of Americans, which was struck down by the Supreme Court.

3. Biden reveals student loan handout plan, some borrowers could have $20,000 in debt ‘canceled’

“Today too many Americans, especially young people, are saddled with unsustainable debts in exchange for a college degree,” Biden said Monday.

For borrowers who are considered low and middle-income and enrolled in the income-driven repayment plan, the proposed rule would cancel their entire interest balance, according to the New York Times.

4. Biden administration says student loan handouts could be on the way for 25 million Americans

The Biden administration has begun to email millions of Americans who took out student loans to notify them that a handout might be on their way - months before the presidential election is set to take place.

Fox Business reported that all federal student loan borrowers should receive an email stating that “they have until August 30 to call their servicer and opt out if they do not want this relief.”

5. Biden administration announces another $4.9 billion in student loan forgiveness

$1.7 billion in student loan forgiveness was handed out through “administrative adjustments” to the Income-driven repayment program for 29,700 borrowers.

$3.2 billion was forgiven for 43,900 borrowers through the Public Service Loan Forgiveness.