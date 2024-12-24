2024: 5 times the left tried to quell free speech

Campus leftists often attempt to shut down speech they don’t like — but in 2024, conservatives defended their First Amendment rights. Here are five examples.

1. Young Americans for Liberty group says school threatened members with arrest for distributing flyers

A libertarian student group in San Marcos, Texas appears to have been threatened with arrest by university police for handing out flyers.

On Friday, Texas State University student Eric Pinteralli posted a video and message to X in which he states that he and other members of the Young Americans for Liberty chapter had their First Amendment rights violated.

2. GMU sued for issuing no-contact orders against students opposed to tampons in men’s bathrooms

A pro-religious liberty legal group has sued a Virginia university for seemingly punishing two law school students who objected to tampons being placed in men’s bathrooms following a private group chat discussion.

On Friday, the Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) filed a federal lawsuit against George Mason University (GMU) on behalf of law students Selene Cerankosky and Maria Arcara. The lawsuit asserts that Cerankosky and Arcara both received no-contact orders from GMU’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) office two weeks after they voiced their concerns against a student government proposal to place tampons in male bathrooms on campus.

3. Prof wins appeal against Louisville after arguing he was let go for conservative views on gender dysphoria

The 6th Circuit of the U.S. Court of Appeals recently ruled in favor of Allan Josephson, who argued that the University of Louisville had violated his First Amendment rights by harassing and firing him after he expressed conservative views on gender dysphoria.

In its official opinion, the court based its decision on the fact that Josephson had voiced his opinions on the subject at a non-school event, thereby nullifying the university’s alleged claim to have jurisdiction over Josephson’s expression.

4. CA community college pays $330k in settlement with conservative students

A California community college will be paying out $330,000 as part of a settlement for seemingly restricting conservative students’ free speech on campus.

In a complaint filed by the Young Americans for Freedom (YAF) chapter at Clovis Community College in Fresno, California and the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE), the college was accused of violating students’ First Amendment rights.

5. Conservative prof wins $2.4 million in settlement through free speech lawsuit

A professor has won a multimillion dollar settlement after exposing retaliation he faced for challenging woke policies at a California community college.

Matthew Garrett, a former history professor at Bakersfield College recently won a $2.4 million dollar settlement after being terminated from his teaching post for allegedly making “insulting,” “untrue” and “personal” comments about black students and professors during a committee meeting organized by the Kern Community College District (KCCD).