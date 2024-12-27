2024: 5 times universities caved to gender ideology

Colleges and universities continued bowing to the demands of radical transgender activists in 2024. Here are five examples.

1. CUNY recognizing ‘Transgender Day of Remembrance,’ with keynote speaker from Governor Kathy Hochul’s administration

The City University of New York is organizing a “Transgender Day of Remembrance” in late November. Chanel Lopez, Deputy Director of LGBTQ+ Affairs for Governor Kathy Hochul, will give the keynote address.

Other universities that recognize “Transgender Day of Remembrance” are Colorado State University, Ohio State University, Princeton University, and the University of Missouri.

2. Syracuse ‘Trans Support Day’ offers ‘trans-affirming’ resources to children and adults

Syracuse University continued its embrace of gender ideology and transgenderism by hosting an annual “Trans Support Day” on Mar. 23 at Peck Hall on campus.

The event also featured programming aimed at children. Syracuse’s website notes that Trans Support Day would include “therapeutic support for parents of trans youth” and “a space for youth to connect.

3. Berklee College of Music cancels event about ‘detransioning’ after flood of hateful comments, threats from pro-trans activists

Price is a “desister,” which is “someone who previously identified as transgender but who re-identified with their biological sex prior to any medical intervention,” according to the Clinical Advisory Network on Sex and Gender. He said his event was meant to “raise awareness about” both desisters and detransitioners.

Berklee Vice President Ron Savage initially recommended that the event be delayed due to security concerns before “indefinitely postponing” it, which Price called “a violation of my academic freedom,” reported The Daily Signal.

4. Georgetown to provide ‘gender inclusive housing’ to incoming class

A Catholic university in Washington, D.C. recently announced its intention to transition to “gender-inclusive housing” for the class of 2028, which will create additional housing options for LGBT-identifying students.

“Starting with the housing application for the class of 2028, Georgetown has added a question to its housing process to provide a gender inclusive option,” Georgetown states on its website.

5. Yale University hosts ‘Transgiving’

Yale University hosted an event called “Transgiving” last week. The event title plays on “Thanksgiving,” which will be celebrated in a few days.

Other colleges and universities, including Oakland University in Michigan and Northern Michigan University, also host “Transgiving” events.