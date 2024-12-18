2024: 5 wacky college courses

In 2024, colleges and universities across the country held courses educating students on “queer science” to Beyonce.

Here are five wacky college courses from 2024:

1. ”Marxist Feminism”

Students at Smith College in Mass. taking this course will be educated on how “capitalism relies on the class politics of unpaid, reproductive ‘women’s work.’”

The course will also dive into how “Marxist feminists” have combated systems of power and oppression, including “patriarchy, slavery, feudalism and colonialism.”

2. “Fighting Settler Colonialism”

The University of California, Berkeley, will offer a course in spring 2025 that describes Hamas as a “revolutionary resistance force fighting settler colonialism.”

According to a screenshot posted by Eyal Yakoby, the course, titled “English Composition in Connection with the Reading of World Literature, Leninism and Anarchism: A Theoretical Approach to Literature and Film,” is set to be offered in spring 2025.

3. “Queering Education”

Harvard University’s Graduate School of Education will offer a spring semester course titled “Queering Education” that will discuss sexuality in children’s education.

The course, which will run from March 24 to May 2, explores “the role of gender and sexuality in shaping young people’s schooling experiences, opportunities, and outcomes, and the role of schooling experiences in shaping young people’s notions of gender and sexuality.”

More specifically, the course will teach students to understand the supposedly “hidden curriculum” of “heteronormativity and cisnormativity.”

4. “Gender, Culture, and Media (Taylor’s Version)”

A public university in Knoxville, Tennessee, recently unveiled a new Taylor Swift-centered course, focused on exploring “girlhood” along with “race, sexuality, and feminism.’

This fall, University of Tennessee, Knoxville students can enroll in “Gender, Culture, and Media (Taylor’s Version)” to fulfill a 400-level cinema studies degree requirement. The course draws its name from various re-recordings of Swift’s older songs, titled “Taylor’s Version.”

5. ‘Black Ecoliterature’

Cornell University students can take a course next spring that explores the intersection of black identity and climate change activism.

According to the course description, the central contention of the course is that climate change disproportionately affects minorities.