2024: Foreign influence in American higher ed 

In 2024, various public officials and citizens raised concerns over the corrupting or disruptive impact of foreign influence on American higher education. Here are five examples.

1. Columbia hosts Hong Kong billionaire with deep ties to CCP

Columbia University recently hosted a billionaire from Hong Kong who has strong ties to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

On Monday, the Ivy League institution held a speaking event featuring real estate developer Ronnie Chan on “The Past, Present, and Future of U.S.-China Relations.”

2. Florida Board of Governors to review over 140 reported partnerships that four state universities have with ‘foreign countries of concern’

A committee within the Board of Governors of Florida’s State University System met on Nov. 20 to investigate four Florida universities’ reports of partnerships and agreements with “foreign countries of concern.”

From July 2023 to June 2024, Four Florida Universities— University of Florida (UF), Florida State University (FSU), Florida International University (FIU), and University of South Florida (USF)— reported over 140 partnerships and agreements they have with “countries of concern” identified by Florida statute, according to an internal report.

3. Iowa senators call upon FBI, DOJ to consider designating SJP groups as foreign agents

Senators Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley of Iowa have called upon the Department of Justice and the FBI to investigate campus organizations with links to Hamas.

On Oct. 8, the senators wrote to Attorney General Merck Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray to express their concerns about “foreign-aligned influence” on college campuses from groups like the National Students for Justice in Palestine (NSJP).

4. Iranian government funding anti-Israel protests in US, says top intelligence official

The Iranian government has funded anti-Israel protests in the U.S., according to a recent statement from a top U.S. national security official.

The Tuesday statement from the Director of National Intelligence, Avril Haines, comes after a long wave of anti-Israel protests that have broken out on American college and university campuses.

5. China is ‘biggest threat to international students and scholars’ in US, report finds

A recent report calls attention to foreign governments’ alleged coercion of foreign students and others in the U.S., naming China as the chief culprit.

The report was published on Jan. 31 by Freedom House, according to a press release from the organization, which describes itself as “the leading American organization devoted to the support and defense of democracy around the world.”