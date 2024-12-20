2024: Illegal immigration negatively impacted American students

In 2024, waves of illegal migration continued to affect various facets of American life, including higher education. Here are five examples.

1. ANALYSIS: Illegal immigration puts strain on American college students’ education

As American students face skyrocketing tuition prices and mounting student debt, illegal immigrants are increasingly granted access to in-state tuition, free community college, state financial aid, and exclusive scholarships that are often unavailable to their American peers. Simultaneously, the growing number of illegal immigrants raises serious concerns regarding security within our communities.

2. UC faces lawsuit for following federal law, stopping illegal aliens from being employed on campus

The Immigration Reform and Control Act of 1986 makes it illegal for U.S. employers to knowingly hire illegal aliens.

UC leaders were also warned that the school could potentially be sued by the Biden administration if it gave campus jobs to illegal aliens.

Now, UC is still facing a lawsuit, although from plaintiffs attacking the university over its compliance with federal law, according to the Daily Caller.

3. Central Connecticut State University officials explored ways to pay undocumented students legally: Report

Recently released documents demonstrate that Central Connecticut State University (CCSU) administrative officials attempted to pay undocumented students without referencing “employment” or requiring a “social security number.”

The documents were uncovered in a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request performed by Fox News, and show CCSU officials discussing mechanisms by which they could skirt legal requirements to give benefits to unlawful immigrants.

4. UGA bolsters campus security with $7.3 million investment following Laken Riley murder

The University of Georgia is investing millions of dollars in improving campus security following the murder of a university student, a crime likely committed by an illegal immigrant.

The decision comes after the death of UGA student Laken Riley, who was murdered this February at the school’s Athens campus. The prime suspect in the murder case, Jose Ibarra, is an illegal immigrant from Venezuela currently residing within U.S. borders.

5. Mayorkas impeached as colleges grapple with how to handle illegal immigration crisis

State officials in New York, including Governor Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Eric Adams had discussed plans in Summer 2023 to house some migrants in college dorms, since shelters reached maximum capacity.

While it’s unclear how many migrants were housed in college dorms throughout the state, Fox News Digital reported in August 2023 that Buffalo State University had evicted 44 migrants who were housed in dormitories on campus.