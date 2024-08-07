21% of University of Florida professors up for post-tenure review fail

21% of professors who were up for post-tenure review at the University of Florida failed to pass.

In 2023, Florida Republican lawmakers passed legislation that required post-tenure reviews for professors at statewide public universities, according to Inside Higher Ed.

Professors who obtain the lowest ranking of review, according to the report, classified as “unsatisfactory” will get a “notice of termination.”

After the first round of such post-tenure reviews, 21% of professors failed to pass the review.

University of Florida Provost J. Scott Angle said during a June meeting that 21% of the 258 cases reviewed this year received ratings of “unsatisfactory” and “does not meet expectations.” Professors who quit during the review or opted to teach full-time were added to the number.

According to a report provided to the outlet by the University of Florida, 31 of the professors retired or resigned and another 34 didn’t meet expectations, with an additional five individuals deemed unsatisfactory.

Meera Sitharam, president of the United Faculty of Florida union’s University of Florida chapter said in response to the data that tenure is no more.

“There’s no mincing words: Tenure’s gone. It’s been replaced by a five-year contract,” Sitharam said.