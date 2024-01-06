3 times academics pushed inappropriate books for children

In 2023, higher education played a major hand in pushing books with sexual and LGBT themes in K-12 libraries and classrooms.

1. MAP: Transgenderism and “Queer Theory” in K-12 schools in all Continental United States

Campus Reform surveyed the entire US and found instances of K-12 public school districts carrying children’s books with messaging about “gender identity,” some including sexually explicit material.

2. American Library Association president says libraries, public schools need to be ‘sites of socialist organizing’

The American Library Association (ALA) president said Sept. 2 at the Socialism 2023 Conference in Chicago that libraries and public schools need to be sites of socialist organizing.

3. UPenn Library gets new diversity children’s book section

The University of Pennsylvania’s Van Pelt Library has a new children’s section of diverse and inclusive books. Each book in the 1,500+ collection has won or has been nominated “for awards related to diversity.”

