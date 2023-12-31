3 times Catholic universities went against Church teachings in 2023

Many Catholic universities have been straying from the teachings of the Church, and instead have begun implementing topics surrounding pro-abortion and LGBTQ into the faith.

1. Catholic university funds students’ abortions through healthcare plan

The University of San Diego’s (USD) student health plan for the 2023 to 2024 school year covers 100 percent of abortion costs for its students, in addition to contraception and ‘gender-affirming care.’

2. Notre Dame prof defends campus drag show as not ‘counter to the teachings of the Church’

A leading Catholic university appears set to allow a professor to host an upcoming drag show to allegedly educate students about the influence and tradition of drag in entertainment.

3. Catholic Villanova University features LGBTQ-affirming ‘Prayer for All Marriages’

Despite its Catholic roots, Villanova University is using its influence to affirm a definition of marriage that runs contrary to Catholic teaching.

On its “LGBTQIA+ Resources” page, the university has made a “statement affirming LGBTQ+ Villanovans.”

