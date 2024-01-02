3 times universities caved to leftist student demands in 2023





Leftist student groups often make demands on their campuses for their activism causes. Sometimes, universities comply.

Campus Reform has compiled a list of 3 times when universities caved to leftist student demands in 2023.





1. Cornell to comply with 2020 activist student demands, reallocating funds to DEI and ‘anti-racism’ course requirements

Cornell plans on implementing required anti-racism classes starting in 2024.

The Ivy League school in New York plans to reallocate funds from existing classes towards new credit classes focusing on an “anti-racism” agenda.





2. Wesleyan University bows to socialist club’s demands to pay for student abortions

An elite liberal arts college in Connecticut plans to foot the bill for students’ remaining abortion-related costs after insurance, starting this coming school year.

“At a time when reproductive freedom is being threatened around the country, Wesleyan is dedicated to providing students with support for free emergency contraception or for the decision to terminate a pregnancy,” a spokesperson for Wesleyan University recently told Fox News.





3. NYU appeases pro-Green New Deal student group with fossil fuel divestments

In what appears to satisfy the longstanding demands of its campus’ climate change activists, New York University will cut off its investments in the fossil fuel industry.

On Aug. 18, the NYU Board of Trustees issued a letter to the student-led Sunrise NYU announcing that the school will no longer be investing in “any company whose primary business is the exploration or extraction of fossil fuels, including all forms of coal, oil, and natural gas.”







