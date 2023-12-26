



Universities and K-12 schools have been inflating their students grades, resulting in less academic rigor and undermining their potential.

Campus Reform has compiled a list of the 3 worst examples of grade inflation in 2023.





1. IN THE NEWS: Almost 80% of grades issued at Yale are A’s

A new report reveals that almost 80% of grades issued at the elite Yale University last year were A’s or A-minuses. The mean GPA was 3.7%.

The report, conducted by a Yale economics professor Ray C. Fair and published in The New York Times, showed that about 79% of grades given to Yale students during the 2022-2023 academic year were either A’s or A-minuses, a figure that is actually lower than in the academic years overshadowed by COVID-19.





2. IN THE NEWS: Prof says he was fired after sounding alarm on grade inflation at women’s HBCU

A former assistant professor from Spelman College says the school fired him after he complained about the institution artificially inflating the grades of his students after he had calculated their grades for the term.





3. Fifth largest public school district implements ‘equitable grading system,’ following higher ed trend

Nevada’s Clark County School District (CCSD), the fifth largest school district in the nation, has moved toward implementing an “equitable grading system“ in its classrooms as part of a recent grading reform initiative.

The new grading method is specifically designed to “embody the core values of equity, accountability, and high expectations for all students,” according to the CCSD website.