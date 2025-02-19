33 percent of Jewish students claim professors have contributed to rise of anti-Semitism on campus, new report finds

A new report claims to show that a large part of Jewish students think college and university professors have contributed to rising anti-Semitism on their campuses.

The “State of Antisemitism in America 2024” report, conducted by the American Jewish Committee and Hillel International, was released on Tuesday. 1,732 young Jewish Americans were asked, from Oct. 8 - Nov. 29, their thoughts about anti-Semitism.

When asked: “Thinking about your time as a college or university student, have you ever felt that faculty on campus have promoted antisemitism or fueled a learning environment that is hostile to Jews?” 12 percent said “Yes, one time,” and 21 percent said “Yes, more than one time,” leading to a total of 33 percent.

Other findings include that 73 percent of Jews feel “less secure” compared to 2024, 67 percent reported seeing “antisemitic content” online, and 40 percent reported that they have “avoided publicly wearing, carrying, or displaying things that might help people identify [them] as a Jew.”

American Jewish Committee CEO Ted Deutch expressed outrage over the threat that Jewish students face, and emphasized how anti-Semitism can hinder their educational opportunities.

“How are Jewish students supposed to show up and engage in class or have trust in their educators if they feel that their professors are creating a hostile environment for Jews on campus? If students feel that they need to just keep their head down and earn their grade, they are not fully participating in the educational experience that they have a right to and deserve,” he said.

Adam Lehman, president and CEO of Hillel International, spoke about the importance of empowering Jewish students to feel safe when they go to campus.

He said: “As Jewish teens and their families make decisions about where they will spend their college years, it is crucial that they know they will be safe and able to fully express their Jewish identities. Jewish students should feel safe to express their Jewish identities no matter where they are on campus – whether at Hillel or in the dorms, the library, or the classroom.”

The survey’s findings concur with the results of several other polls.

A September poll from YouGov, for example, demonstrated that almost a third of all Americans surveyed believed anti-Semitism poses a “very serious” issue.

A January, 2024 poll from the Anti-Defamation League also proved that anti-Semitism had skyrocketed in institutions of higher education following the Oct. 7 massacre.

Campus Reform has reached out to the American Jewish Committee and Hillel International for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.