4 times conservative student groups faced double standards

Conservative student groups on campus are sometimes faced with more disadvantages than others, with obstacles often coming from university faculty and staff.

Campus Reform has compiled a list of 4 times when conservative student groups have faced double standards in 2023.





1. Ole Miss grants up to $2k in extra funding for student groups that push DEI

The flagship university in Mississippi is enticing student groups to advance Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) by offering additional funding for holding pro-DEI events.

The University of Mississippi’s Associated Student Body (ASB) will award as much as an extra $2,000 per semester for those student groups that offer “events, workshops, conferences, programming, or engaging opportunities that supports diversity, equity, and inclusion within the student organization or on the University of Mississippi campus as a whole.”





2. EXCLUSIVE: School defends LGBT chalking, ignores repeated defacing of pro-life chalking

The College of William & Mary recently sent out an email reminding students of campus chalking policy which, according to student and pro-life activist Skylar Culbertson, was a response to a pro-LGBT chalk drawing being defaced. However, the university has stayed silent in the past when Tribe for Life, the campus pro-life group, complained of vandalism and theft of their own posters and chalk drawings.





3. EXCLUSIVE: Purported leftists write profanities on ‘free speech ball,’ conservatives get the blame

Faculty members at a Christian university told a group of conservative students to take down their pro-free speech display because it was “causing division” after purported left-wing students wrote profanities on it.

On Oct. 2, Leadership Institute Field Representative Colby Bepple was tabling for Turning Point USA (TPUSA) at Whitworth University in Spokane, Washington, when these unidentified students took advantage of the opportunity to leave inflammatory messages on the group’s display.





4. Clemson College Republicans allege viewpoint discrimination in student event promotion

Clemson University’s student-run Instagram board recently promoted the school’s 10th Annual Drag Show but did not promote an event put on by the Clemson College Republicans.

The drag event, which featured an array of known drag performers, was advertised by TigerLive Entertainment, a student-run entertainment board.











