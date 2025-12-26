5 craziest classes of 2025

Leftists in higher education continued to design and teach crazy college classes in 2025.

Here are the top five examples from this year:





5. Puppets, Pop Culture: 5 bizarre degrees offered this fall at sky-high tuition rates

Campus Reform compiled a list of 5 bizarre degree programs offered to students during the fall 2025 semester.

One such degree program was Harvard University’s major and minor in “Women, Gender, and Sexuality Studies.” Some courses within the program are ““Black Religion and Sexuality,” “RuPaulitics: Drag, Race, and Power,” and “Feminism in Arts and Sciences.”

Another wild degree program at the University of Connecticut is called “Puppet Arts,” which encompasses specific classes like “Toy Theater,” “Hand Puppetry,” and “Puppetry in Television.”





4. Wellesley College offers ‘Queer Bible’ course to examine ‘varieties of gender in the ancient world’ and ‘queerness of gender’

A Massachusetts College offered a course aiming to blend radical gender ideology and Scripture.

“Queer Bible” sought to teach students about an “introduction to the Bible at the intersection of queer theory, biblical interpretation, and the historical study of the ancient Middle East.”

Additionally, the course undergos “an examination of queer readings of the biblical canon and the canon of contemporary queer theory.” It also “explores the social construction of gender and examines how people in the biblical world and ancient Middle East maintained and contested gender roles.”





3. Princeton hires professor who denied Oct. 7 massacre to teach course on Gaza

A course at Princeton University sought to teach students “how genocidal projects target reproductive life, sexual and familial structures, and community survival” through “decolonial, Indigenous, and feminist thought.”

The course would be spearheaded by Nadera Shalhoub-Kevorkian, a “Palestinian feminist” who denied Hamas’ Oct. 7 terrorist massacre in Israel.

The course is called “Gender, Reproduction, and Genocide” and compares the Israel-Hamas war to the Holocaust.

“It’s time to abolish Zionism,” Shalhoub-Kevorkian said back in 2024. “It can’t continue, it’s criminal. Only by abolishing Zionism can we continue. They will use any lie. They started with babies, they continued with rape, and they will continue with a million other lies.”





2. Fordham University ‘Girl Boss’ program for women in business faces civil rights complaint

Fordham University was recently hit with a civil rights complaint over a “Girl Boss” program that it has maintained.

The university’s website explains that “Girl Boss (Undergraduate Women in Business Club) seeks to empower enterprising Fordham women of all majors by providing an inspiring space for them to envision how they can become future leaders.”

The course is aimed exclusively at empowering women to become future leaders.





1. Cal State system mandates DEI graduation course including ‘Queer Crip Lit’ and ‘Chican@LatinX Lives’

20 universities within the California State University System still required Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DE) courses.

One of these institutions is California State Polytechnic University at Humboldt, which mandates students to take two Diversity and Common Ground classes.

Available courses that fulfill this enrollment requirement are “Chican@/Latinx Lives,” “Power/Privilege: Gender and Race, Sex, Class,” “Decolonizing Public Health,” or “Introduction to Black Studies.”

Reportedly, the power and privilege course teaches students on “[h]ow gender is shaped by race, class, and sexuality” and “relations of power and privilege within contemporary US society.”