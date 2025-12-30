5 examples of pro-transgender programming in higher ed

Gender ideology continues to thrive on college campuses. Campus Reform compiled a list of five schools who hosted transgender programs this year:

5. NYU holds former ‘trans adult entertainment’ guest speaker to discuss decriminalizing ‘sex work’

New York University’s LGBTQ+ Center hosted a “Quench: Decriminalizing Sex Work” event featuring Victoria Von Blaque, who has worked in the “trans adult entertainment field.” A description of the event argued that “[d]ecriminalizing sex work could create safer conditions for LGBTQ+ sex workers—especially Black trans women—by reducing discrimination and harassment, while supporting their agency and economic stability.” Von Blaque is the “internet’s first BBW trans porn star,” according to his website, with a resume including “video porn,” “phone sex,” and “everything in between.”

4. University of Oregon ‘Trans & Nonbinary Clothing Closet’ provides free ‘trans tape’ and ‘breast buds’

The University of Oregon’s Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender Education and Support Services (LGTESS) promoted its monthly “Trans and Nonbinary Closet” on its Instagram page. The closet provides “gender-affirming” products such as “trans tape” and “breast buds” to students free of charge. “Transtape is an LGBTQ+ company that provides gender affirming transformation products for all that seek comfort in their bodies,” according to its website. LGGTESS also hosted a number of other identity-based events this year, including a “Big Gay Welcome” and a drag show.

3. University will host annual ‘Transgiving’ dinner for trans students and allies

Oakland University announced that it would host its third annual “Transgiving Chosen Family Dinner,” organized by its Gender and Sexuality Center. The dinner promoted students building “affirming” communities outside of traditional familial relationships. The event was part of the school’s Transgender and Nonbinary Celebration month festivities. In addition to the “Transgiving” dinner, the university also hosted an “asexual and aromantic community night,” a “gender together” support group, and a “trans and nonbinary community night.”

2. Towson U hosts Irish martial arts class for ‘non-binary’ and ‘trans’ students, led by self-described ‘big old homo’ and ‘drag monster’

Towson University’s Center for Student Diversity and the Counseling Center hosted a “Building Trans Community: Self Defense” event, which was a “self-defense workshop for trans, gender non-binary, and gender non-conforming students and their families.” The workshop’s coach was described as a “big old homo with big earth sign energy” and a “semi-retired drag monster” on his company’s website. The gym teaches classes that are “trans-led” and “center trans & queer people,” though non-LGBTQ people are permitted to participate “as long as yer down to learn in a space that loves trans, queer, and gay people out loud.” Attendees were required to follow COVID-19 protocols, including wearing N95 masks.

1. UMass Amherst hosts ‘Sex on the Lawn’ featuring ‘transmasculine’ member of the ‘kink community’

The University of Massachusetts-Amherst hosted a “Sex on the Lawn” event, which educated students on “sexual health, reproductive justice, consent, wellness, and pleasure.” A Title IX Training Specialist who taught the event identifies as “queer, non-binary, transmasculine, chronically ill/disabled” and is “a member of the kink community, ethically non-monogamous, and co-parent to two neurospicy, gender creative children.” The event featured “teach-ins,” such as “Loving Across Differences: Disability, Dating, and Sex,” and provided “safer sex supplies” to students.