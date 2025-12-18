5 public colleges that rebranded DEI offices in 2025

Since Donald Trump took office earlier this year, his administration has led a crackdown on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) offices and initiatives within institutions of higher education. Namely, the administration’s “Ending Illegal Discrimination and Restoring Merit-Based Opportunity” and “Ending Radical and Wasteful Government DEI Programs and Preferencing” executive orders sought to end the programs with the threat of cutting funding to schools who refuse to cooperate. A flurry of states have also passed their own legislation banning such practices. Several schools across the country have simply rebranded their DEI offices in a not-so-subtle attempt to subvert these regulations.

Here are five public colleges that seemingly attempted to pass DEI off of as something else this year:





1. University of Richmond renames DEI office in apparent attempt to subvert Trump executive order

The University of Richmond renamed its “Student Center for Equity and Inclusion” to the “Hub for Student Inclusion and Community,” routing the new office to its Health and Well-being Unit. The school said that “The Hub” will act to “remove barriers and offer a sense of belonging for University of Richmond students” and “cultivate inclusive communities and empower students to be affirmed in their identities,” though some students have complained that the rebrand has made the office’s services less visible. The dean of the revised department admitted that the decision to rebrand the office was driven by the Trump administration’s opposition to DEI programs in higher education.

2. Lawmakers accuse Kansas State of rebranding DEI despite state ban

Following the passage of an anti-DEI law in the state, Kansas State University closed its Spectrum Center for LGBT students, removed its diversity statement, and renamed its DEI office to the Office of Access and Opportunity. However, the changes were in name only as the school was quickly criticized by parents and Republican lawmakers for simply rebranding the same programs. Young America’s Foundation filed a civil rights complaint against the school for continuing to fund “microaggressions” and “intersectionality” trainings, as well as providing “Reducing Classroom Microaggressions” and “Social Justice in Course Design” resources through its new office.

3. USI rebrands Multicultural Center into new Student Life Office amid DEI restrictions

The University of Southern Indiana merged its Multicultural Center and Center for Campus Life into a newly created Student Life Office, calling the move a “strategic realignment.” USI President Steve Bridges said the “realignment reflects our dedication to using our resources to expand a campus culture rooted in care, opportunity and respect for every individual,” while also admitting that the school was obligated to do so by “state directives.” In addition to the Trump administration’s executive orders, Indiana passed S.B. 289, an anti-DEI law, and Gov. Mike Braun issued his own executive order targeting the programs.

4. University of Maine renames DEI office while maintaining DEI programs amid federal concerns

The University of Maine renamed its Office of Diversity and Inclusion to the Office of Community and Connections, assuring students the change was in name only and that the new office would serve the same functions as the old one. Andrea Gifford, Interim Dean of Students, told a local news outlet, “My words to people are ‘Try not focusing so much on the words, and focus on the work. That is not changing.” She emphasized that the staff and students working in the office will be doing the same work. The office’s website also listed multiple sub-organizations, including the Rainbow Resource Center, the Intersectional Feminist Resource Center and Multicultural Student Center.





5. UMD renames diversity office to ‘Belonging & Community’ as DEI programs face pressure

The University of Maryland, College Park, rebranded its Office of Diversity and Inclusion as “Belonging & Community at UMD.” The school made the change following a survey conducted in spring 2024 meant to improve the sense of belonging on campus. The office hosts a number of other DEI-related resources, including the LGBTQ+ Equity Center, the Nyumburu Cultural Center, and Bias Incident Support Services. School officials previously denounced the Trump administration’s targeting of DEI, with one administrator asserting, “We’re going to continue to do the work that we’re doing. We’re not going to overreact.”