5 times campus leftists called for violence in 2025

2025 saw no shortage of left-wing calls for political violence on college campuses. From President Trump’ return to office in January, to Charlie Kirk’s assassination in September, leftist activists utilized violent rhetoric and protests in attempts to silence conservatives.

These are 5 times campus leftists called for violence:





1. Far-left gun club uses Kirk assassin’s anti-fascist slogan to recruit student members

Two weeks after the killing of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk in September, a self-described “anti-fascist” gun group took to Georgetown University’s campus with posters using the same language found on a bullet casing from the assassination: “Hey, Fascist! Catch!” Although not an officially registered student group, the John Brown Gun Club also distributed promotional posters that read, “The only political group that celebrates when Nazis die.” The club is believed to be affiliated with the far-left organization, Antifa, which President Trump designated as a domestic terrorist group just days earlier.





2. Posters found depicting violence against ICE agents at the University of Wisconsin-Madison

Sketches showing ICE agents shot in the head were found at the University of Wisconsin—Madison in November. Messages such as “The Only Good Fascist Is A Dead One,” and “Speak Their Language, You Can’t Vote Away Fascism,” accompanied the graphic depictions. Days later, additional images were found on campus, with phrases like “Death to Israel,” “Sinwar Lives!,” and “Zionism = Nazism.” Shortly after Charlie Kirk’s assassination, Wisconsin’s campus also saw multiple chalked messages celebrating his death.





3. University of Minnesota Duluth TPUSA chapter reports multiple death threats

In October, the president of the University of Minnesota Duluth Turning Point USA chapter spoke up after various death threats made against the group throughout the year. Nathan McIntyre recalled incidents ranging from the university’s Young Democratic Socialists of America chapter president allegedly threatening to shoot Turning Point members in April, to another tabling event where a student reportedly said he was happy about Kirk’s assassination and told the conservative activists he wished for their deaths as well. Also in April, a Reddit user posted that, “I don’t think their message should feel welcomed here,” in response to the Turning Point chapter hosting conservative activist Olivia Krolczyk. Following Kirk’s death, however, McIntyre said the group had gained over 60 additional members and would continue to promote conservatism on campus.





4. UCLA social justice official accused of calling for gang action against ICE

Amid ICE raids in Los Angeles, UCLA Principal Leadership Institute director Cynthia Gonzalez called upon local gang leaders to “get your f*****g members in order” in response to the presence of federal immigration officials. “You guys tag everything up, claiming hood, and now that your hood’s being invaded by the biggest gang there is, there ain’t a peep out of you,” Gonzalez stated in a since-deleted social media post from June. The comments reportedly prompted a federal investigation into Gonzalez, who also serves as the vice mayor of Cudahy in Los Angeles County. Gonzalez’s UCLA web page has since been removed.





5. UC Berkeley protesters harass TPUSA attendees, DOJ investigates

A violent leftist protest against Turning Point USA took place on Nov. 10 at the University of California, Berkeley campus. The event featured heavy security as the large gathering of protesters lit flares, called attendees “Nazis” and “fascists,” and celebrated Kirk’s death. Physical altercations between protesters and police took place, resulting in multiple arrests. The next day, Attorney General Pam Bondi initiated an investigation into the demonstration, stating that federal law enforcement is committed to “dismantling violent networks that seek to intimidate Americans and suppress their free expression and First Amendment rights.”