5 times conservative clubs were discriminated against in 2025

In 2025, especially following the September murder of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, conservative groups surged on college campuses. Although many of these chapters were treated fairly while petitioning for recognition, some faced stonewalling from committees and harassment from students.

These are some of the challenges conservative students looking to organize have faced this year.





1. Fort Lewis College denies official recognition to TPUSA chapter despite approving several left-wing organizations

Fort Lewis College’s student government recently voted to deny official recognition to a proposed Turning Point USA chapter, despite approving several left-leaning and identity-based student groups. The Associated Students of Fort Lewis College cited community opposition to TPUSA’s views and its founder, Charlie Kirk, prompting cheers from the audience as the vote was announced. Over 30 students spoke against the chapter, while only three supported it. Chapter organizer Jonah Flynn argued the decision was ideologically driven and violated school policy, noting the club aimed to promote conservative ideas without targeting marginalized students.





2. YAF chapter appeals to have full rights restored at University at Buffalo

The University at Buffalo’s Young Americans for Freedom chapter appealed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit, claiming the school violated its First Amendment rights by denying equal treatment. Represented by Alliance Defending Freedom, YAF argues the student government initially stripped its recognition over ties to a national conservative group, then imposed new policies requiring student organizations to waive legal rights. YAF refused and lost access to over $6,000 in student-fee funding. After a district court dismissed the case in December, ADF is now seeking full reinstatement and funding through the appeals court.





3. Loyola denies TPUSA chapter for second time despite public outcry

Loyola University New Orleans faced backlash after its Student Government Association in December denied official recognition to a Turning Point USA chapter for the second time, despite a successful student appeal that forced a revote. The chapter’s rejection drew criticism from lawmakers, including the governor, who questioned the university’s commitment to diversity. At the crowded appeal meeting, fire safety concerns led to the removal of attendees, and some students were reportedly excluded based on enrollment status.





4. Christian university denies application to start TPUSA chapter a third time, students start off-campus group

Point Loma Nazarene University, a Christian school in San Diego, denied official recognition to a proposed TPUSA chapter, citing concerns over the group’s association with TPUSA’s Professor Watchlist. University President Kerry Fulcher said the application’s language mirrored TPUSA’s national messaging and conflicted with campus ministry policies. Despite student pushback during an open forum, the administration maintained that the group was inconsistent with the school’s mission of fostering respectful, Christ-centered dialogue. Previously denied twice for similar reasons, the chapter is now organizing independently off-campus.





5. Gettysburg College student caught tearing down YAF flyers appears to be identified

A Gettysburg College student identified as Charles Dagit, a sophomore math and physics major, was filmed in November tearing down approved flyers for a Young America’s Foundation event featuring black conservative speaker Vince Ellison. The student’s identity was confirmed through social media, the campus directory, and a 2024 academic award. Despite the incident, the college cited FERPA and declined to share disciplinary outcomes. YAF leaders condemned the vandalism, calling it part of a recurring pattern, while Ellison responded on X, saying, “Only cowardly leftists respond this way.” The event proceeded as scheduled.