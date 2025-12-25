5 times conservative students stood up for their values in 2025

Conservatives have long been a minority within academia in the United States. Students holding right-wing views are often ostracized, and in many cases, harassed or assaulted, by intolerant leftist students and faculty members. Since Trump’s second term in office began earlier this year, however, conservative students have found their footing against this persecution, this time with the backing of a number of executive orders and an entire administration cracking down on anti-conservative bias. In this new climate, several students have been able to score victories against radical leftists on their campuses.

Campus Reform has compiled a list of five times conservative students won this year.





1. Fort Lewis student government backpedals, agrees to recognize TPUSA chapter

The Associated Students of Fort Lewis College reversed course after previously voting to deny official recognition to a Turning Point USA chapter. ASFLC cited concerns from members of the campus community to justify the rejection, but was quickly met with widespread criticism. The Colorado House Republican Caucus sent a letter to the school’s president following the decision, saying it “contradicts the values outlined in your college’s mission.” The student government reconvened for an emergency meeting during which it unanimously voted to grant registered student organization status to the chapter.





2. University of Oklahoma places transgender instructor on leave after failing student who cited Bible

Mel Curth, a transgender graduate student and instructor at the University of Oklahoma, was put on administrative leave after giving a conservative student a failing grade for citing the Bible in an essay. Samantha Fulnecky spoke against gender ideology in a psychology essay, instead arguing in favor of a Biblical view of gender and traditional gender roles. Fulnecky received a zero on the assignment, though Curth claimed the failing grade had nothing to do with Fulnecky’s beliefs. In his commentary, however, Curth said her essay was “at times offensive,” and he asked her to “apply some more perspective and empathy in your work.” After a deluge of public backlash, including from the governor, the university issued a statement saying it was investigating the matter placing Curth on leave in the meantime.





3. Rutgers professor known as ‘Dr. Antifa’ flees to Europe after petition to remove him

Mark Bray, a Rutgers assistant teaching professor dubbed “Dr. Antifa,” announced that he would be leaving the country for Europe after students petitioned for his removal. Bray previously authored “Antifa: The Antifascist Handbook,” in which he argues that “antifa” simply takes preventative action against fascism and does not stifle free speech. The school’s Turning Point USA chapter circulated a petition against Bray, arguing that “having a prominent leader of the antifa movement on campus is a threat to conservative students on campus.” Bray alleged that he began receiving threats and made the decision to relocate and move his classes online.





4. Eastern Illinois University grants recognition to TPUSA chapter despite student government rejection

Eastern Illinois University overrode a decision from its Student Government Association denying official recognition to a Turning Point USA chapter. Though the student government rejected the group in a 5-0 vote, the body’s advisor and executive vice president spoke out in support of the chapter, saying the decision was biased. The school’s administration seemed to agree, as it released a statement the following day saying that it would grant Registered Student Organization status to the chapter because “the decision, if allowed to stand, would violate EIU’s obligation under and commitment to the First Amendment.”





5. Student arrested and charged after wrecking TPUSA and YAF tables

A cross-dressing student at the University of Iowa was caught on camera flipping the tables of conservative student groups. The first incident occurred when Justin Pham approached a Turning Point USA table and flipped it over after being offered hot chocolate by the group’s members. He also was seen in another video flipping over a Young America’s Foundation table and giving the middle finger to the chapter members. Pham was subsequently arrested and booked on a variety of charges, including disorderly conduct, criminal mischief, and harassment, and will face a non-jury trial next March.