5 times DEI died on campus in 2023

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion initiatives have increased on many campuses nationwide, requiring universities to hire faculty and admit students based on a set of diversity and inclusion practices. Many universities abide by these statements, but some have stood up against these exclusionary and discriminating initiatives.

Campus Reform has compiled a list of this year’s top 5 times DEI has died on campus.





1. Texas eliminates DEI at public colleges and universities

Governor Greg Abbott signed Senate Bill 17 into law, prohibiting DEI offices in Texas public colleges and universities starting in 2024. The new law comes months after the University of Houston’s decision to ban DEI statements in faculty hiring.





2. Georgia public universities eliminate DEI requirements from hiring

The state of Georgia’s public university system eliminated its use of mandatory DEI statements in its hiring process in July.

Georgia’s university system now prohibits all 26 of its schools from requiring applicants to submit any “political litmus tests or ideological oaths,” such as diversity-related personal statements, an “employee recruitment” policy states. A “general criteria for employment” document states that required employee training must not include diversity statements.





3. University system drops DEI statements, rubric from hiring process

The University of Missouri system (UM) recently announced that it will drop diversity statements in its hiring process.





4. University of Arkansas to dismantle DEI division

The University of Arkansas has announced that it is dissolving its Division of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, and instead integrating DEI resources into broader university programming.





5. University of North Carolina eliminates DEI statements for faculty, students

The Board of Governors (BoG) of the University of North Carolina (UNC) system on Thursday removed diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) statements from its hiring and admissions practices due to compelled speech concerns.

General Counsel to the UNC System Andrew Tripp proposed the change to faculty hiring in January, citing that DEI statements conflict with free speech values.







