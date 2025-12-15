5 times higher ed pushed socialism in 2025

From Ivy League classrooms to public university lecture halls, 2025 saw a wave of taxpayer-funded academics promoting far-left ideologies and anti-capitalist agendas. Here are five times the higher education system pushed socialism on students this year.

1. Yale prof hired under DEI remains in her post, teaches ‘Socialist, Anti-Imperialist Lens’

Gail Lewis, a visiting professor at Yale University, continued teaching courses rooted in Black feminist and queer theory despite the school’s diversity hiring initiative ending in 2024. Hired under the Faculty Excellence and Diversity Initiative, Lewis self-identifies as a “feminist and anti-racist…socialist, anti-imperialist.” She teaches courses like “Black Feminist Theory,” and her scholarship includes articles criticizing “whiteness in feminism” and promoting political transformation through race and gender ideology.

2. Taxpayer-funded Minnesota program pushes ‘critical Indigenous theory,’ protest art, and ‘Black Marxism’

The University of Minnesota–Twin Cities is offering and developing courses steeped in radical left-wing ideology, including content promoting Marxism, “decolonizing Palestine,” Queer theory, and the Black Lives Matter movement—much of it funded in part by Minnesota taxpayers. Documents obtained through a Minnesota Data Practices Act by the organization Defending Education reveal that multiple courses in the university’s Race, Indigeneity, Disability, Gender, and Sexuality Studies (RIDGS) program and Chicano-Latino Studies department explicitly focus on activist movements, anti-capitalist theory, and “decolonization.”

3. TSU Board of Regents upholds firing of socialist professor who talked about the overthrow of U.S. government

Texas State University’s Board of Regents unanimously upheld the firing of history professor Thomas Alter after he gave a speech calling for the overthrow of the U.S. government. Alter, an open Marxist, told attendees at a Revolutionary Socialism Conference that America is the “most bloodthirsty” system in history and that the working class must seize power. He referenced the Communist Manifesto and advocated for building a revolutionary socialist party. Alter is now suing TSU for violating his free speech rights, alleging retaliation for his ideological beliefs.

4. UChicago professor calls school ‘evil colonial landlord,’ vows to use it to build power for Palestine

University of Chicago professor Eman Abdelhadi used a socialism conference speech to declare her employer an “evil” institution and a “colonial landlord.” She said she works at UChicago only to “build power” for pro-Palestinian activism, arguing that the university’s position as a healthcare provider, police force, and landlord gives her strategic leverage. Abdelhadi accused Israel of genocide and said leftist faculty must shift from “moral authority” to power-building through institutional positions.

5. NYU sued for alleged attempt to pay socialist org money from deceased prof’s retirement fund

New York University was sued by the estate of late professor David Greenberg for allegedly attempting to divert his $4.7 million retirement fund to the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA). Greenberg had named the now-defunct “New American Movement” as a contingent beneficiary, but the lawsuit claims NYU never informed him of an incomplete redesignation attempt. The DSA promotes a vision of “fundamental restructuring” of the economy and has no clear legal claim to the funds.