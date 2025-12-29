5 times student governments pushed leftist agendas

Student governments are a powerful part of many universities. They are bodies of elected student representatives that in many cases have the authority to approve or deny official recognition to student groups, pass resolutions, allocate funding to events put on by student organizations, and more. Oftentimes, student governments are comprised of liberal students hostile to conservatives and right-leaning campus organizations.

Campus Reform has compiled five times that these student governments have used their authority to push leftist agendas.

1. George Washington University student leaders demand DEI protections, ICE ban

George Washington University’s Student Government Association unanimously passed a resolution calling on the school to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion and ban ICE from campus in the face of federal crackdowns. The resolution blasted the federal government’s crackdown on DEI, demanded the school alert students of immigration authorities’ presence, and claimed the university’s cooperation with the Trump administration has imperiled transgender and international students.

2. Emory student government association tells students to ‘Vote for DEI’

Emory University’s Student Government Association posted to Instagram encouraging students to “SPEAK UP & VOTE FOR DEI AND STUDENT PROTECTION” ahead of a DEI referendum vote. Almost 90% of the students voted in favor of the resolution, though just under 18% of the student body participated. The resolution called on the university to reinstate DEI offices and initiatives, continue teaching equity-based curriculum despite federal restrictions, and “codify DEI principles into university policy.” In addition, a second resolution passed requesting that the university prohibit employees from sharing student information with federal agencies.

3. UNC Asheville student government rejects DEI laws, gives directives to illegal immigrants

The University of North Carolina Asheville’s Student Government Association passed a DEI resolution in response to cuts to DEI positions and office within the university system following a UNC Board of Governors directive. The resolution called the directive “heartless,” and claimed that DEI has been “wrongfully framed.” The student government also made a post to its Instagram page instructing students how to interact with federal agents and providing resources such as a list of local attorneys.

4. University of Maryland SGA passes anti-Israel resolution in vote scheduled for Jewish holy day

The University of Maryland’s Student Government Association unanimously passed a boycott, divestment, and sanctions resolution in relation to the university and its foundation’s connection to companies that support Israel. The vote was held on Yom Kippur, excluding Jewish students from being able to participate. Jewish students blasted this timing conflict, and a high-ranking DOJ official condemned the decision as “shameful and unacceptable.”

5. Loyola denies TPUSA chapter for second time despite public outcry

The Student Government Association at Loyola University New Orleans denied official recognition to a Turning Point USA chapter two times this year. After the SGA rejected the group once, citing its focus “on maintaining fairness and community,” the chapter leaders filed a successful appeal with the SGA Court of Review. The appeal forced the body to vote on the measure a second time, but it was ultimately denied. During the meeting, SGA executives asked attendees to leave the packed room citing fire-safety concerns, yet no such precautions were taken at the first meeting.