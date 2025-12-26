5 times support for Hamas backfired

Following Hamas’ multi-pronged Oct. 7, 2023 attack on Israel, support for the terror group has not diminished in American higher education. In 2025, anti-Semitic incidents have hit a record high but support for Hamas has backfired on activists, students, and institutions alike. In the wave of terrorist support we saw in 2025, these are the highlights of when it backfired.

1. Portland State instructor placed on leave after claiming ‘I am Hamas’

Dr. Yasmeen Hanoosh, a tenured Arabic studies professor at Portland State University, told an interviewer at a June rally “I am Hamas,” following it up by asserting “we are all Hamas,” referring to other protesters at the event. Hanoosh was placed on administrative leave following the incident. In December, Hanoosh filed a legal claim against the institution alleging discrimination and retaliation on the part of university administrators.

2. 300+ student visas revoked, more pro-Hamas arrests coming, Secretary Rubio says

In March, Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that more than 300 student visas belonging to pro-Hamas activists had been revoked, and that many more were in the crosshairs of Trump administration authorities. Rubio argued in favor of the sweeping crackdown, saying “We gave you a visa to come and study and get a degree, not to become a social activist.”

3. Secretary McMahon urges Columbia to be more careful about admitting foreign students who might be terrorism supporters

Hamas supporters not yet in the American higher education system did not escape scrutiny. In March, Education Secretary Linda McMahon urged the leaders of Columbia University, among others, to more thoroughly vet international students who might support terrorism and terrorist groups, including Hamas. At least one individual was found to be a supporter of the group, and self-deported before authorities could escalate the situation.

4. Harvard loses $2.7 million in DHS grants over ‘anti-American, pro-Hamas ideology’ on its campus

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) cancelled millions in grants Harvard University in April, with Secretary Kristi Noem saying the institution bent the knee to “anti-American, pro-Hamas ideology” on campus. DHS cancelled an $800,000 grant that “branded conservatives as far-right dissidents in a shockingly skewed study,” and a $1.9 million grant that “funded Harvard’s public health propaganda.”

5. Trump administration revokes visas from 37 Johns Hopkins students for pro-Hamas activism

At least 37 international students from Johns Hopkins university were caught up in the Trump administration’s sweeping crackdown on pro-Hamas protesters, and had their visas revoked in April. At the time, the visas of some 1,800 alleged pro-Hamas activists were already revoked. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he takes away the visas of “theese lunatics” every time he encounters one.