5 times universities gave scholarships and resources to illegal aliens in 2025

Universities across the country provided scholarships and campus resources to illegal alien students throughout 2025. Campus Reform uncovered multiple examples of colleges providing scholarships, legal services, and other resources to illegal alien students even as American students faced rising costs. Here are five examples.

1. UMich spent $100k on illegal immigrant scholarships, triggering federal probe

Campus Reform revealed that the University of Michigan allocated more than $100,000 toward scholarships reserved for illegal aliens. The funding covered expenses such as tuition, medical bills, legal bills, food, and travel. The Department of Education opened a civil-rights investigation into the university, alleging that the scholarship violates federal law.

2. Northwestern helps illegal alien students access employment, health care, scholarships, and more

Northwestern University has built a wide-ranging support system that specifically assists illegal alien students with nearly every aspect of campus life. Through its “AUC” initiative, the school connects these students to employment help, free health services, wellness workshops, scholarship opportunities, graduate school prep, and even legal referrals. Campus Reform found that the program centralizes academic, financial, and personal resources designed exclusively for illegal aliens, effectively operating as a taxpayer-subsidized support hub tailored to students who lack legal U.S. status.

3. DOJ urges probe into Nevada university’s alleged use of taxpayer funds to assist illegal aliens

The University of Nevada, Reno came under federal scrutiny for its “UndocuPack” initiative, which provides illegal alien students with specialized financial-aid guidance, legal-service referrals, job listings, and other support benefits. Campus Reform uncovered a Soros-backed scholarship worth up to $90,000 that was promoted to illegal alien students through the university’s website. The Department of Justice (DOJ) is calling for an investigation into the university program.

4. Chicago campuses provide ‘Sanctuary Doctoring’ and ‘safe spaces’ for illegal aliens, refuse ICE

Campus Reform exposed how several Chicago-area universities have “sanctuary” programs for illegal alien students, complete with legal-aid clinics, emergency-funding pools, and scholarship pathways specifically for illegal aliens. Schools in the region advertised everything from mental-health sessions to administrative guidance on avoiding immigration enforcement.

5. McMahon announces investigation into 5 US universities: ‘Non-citizens should not be given special preference’

The Dept. of Education opened a federal civil-rights investigation into five universities for offering aid, scholarships, and specialized services to illegal alien students. The investigation includes the University of Michigan, Western Michigan University, the University of Louisville, the University of Nebraska Omaha, and the University of Miami. The probe is focused on whether these institutions were giving non-citizens preferential access to financial benefits or other campus resources not available to American students.