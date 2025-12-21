5 times universities paid for tolerating anti-Semitism

Tolerance or ignorance of anti-Semitism may have seemed like a harmless position for many college administrators and officials, but institutions were quick to change their actions once consequences began unfolding.

In 2025, five specific universities found out how expensive this hateful form of tolerance can be.





1. Columbia settles for $221 million, hailed as ‘seismic shift’ in fight against anti-Semitism

Columbia University agreed to pay $221 million to settle federal civil rights probes into its handling of campus anti-Semitism, ending a standoff that froze over $1.3 billion in federal funding. The agreement, $200 million to the Department of Education and $21 million to the EEOC, restores Columbia’s access to grants while requiring oversight of admissions and hiring practices. Though denying wrongdoing, Columbia acknowledged ongoing issues and had already created a liaison for Jewish students and revised campus policies.





2. Trump admin halts UCLA federal research funding after DOJ uncovers ‘systemic anti-Semitism’

The Trump administration froze over $500 million in federal research funding to UCLA after the Department of Justice found the university failed to protect Jewish students and maintain an unbiased academic environment. U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi cited “systemic anti-Semitism” and a “hostile educational environment” linked to anti-Israel protests following Hamas’ Oct. 7 attacks. While UCLA Chancellor Julio Frenk called the funding loss “deeply disappointing,” the DOJ said the freeze was necessary to enforce civil rights. The NSF also cited race discrimination in admissions.





3. Barnard agrees to settle antisemitism case, enacts ‘zero tolerance’ policy

Barnard College agreed to enforce a “zero tolerance” policy on antisemitism, ban masks at protests, and restrict demonstrations as part of a legal settlement resolving a lawsuit filed by Jewish students over the college’s response to anti-Israel activism. The agreement includes appointing a Title VI coordinator, disciplining off-campus misconduct, and refusing to engage with the Columbia University Apartheid Divest coalition. The suit, brought by Students Against Antisemitism and StandWithUs, accused Barnard and Columbia of failing to protect Jewish students.





4. Brown University reaches agreement with Trump administration, funding to be restored

Brown University reached a settlement with the federal government to lift a freeze on $510 million in medical research funds, agreeing to end race-based admissions, align campus policies with Title IX definitions of sex, restrict gender-affirming care for minors, and enhance support for Jewish students. The Ivy League school will also spend $50 million over ten years on Rhode Island workforce development and submit to ongoing oversight of its DEI programming and student demographics. While the agreement preserves academic freedom, federal civil rights investigations will remain closed only if Brown complies fully.





5. Harvard settles anti-Semitism lawsuits, says it will not tolerate certain anti-Israel activities

Harvard University settled two lawsuits filed by Jewish advocacy groups alleging it allowed rampant anti-Semitism on campus, including pro-Hamas demonstrations, harassment, and violent threats against Jewish students. As part of the agreement, Harvard committed to adopting the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of anti-Semitism, training staff and students to recognize it, and launching an FAQ page clarifying that anti-Zionist conduct may violate university anti-discrimination policies. The lawsuits, brought by Students Against Antisemitism and other legal groups, followed reports of surging anti-Semitism on U.S. campuses, with one watchdog citing a 3,000% increase in incidents in 2024.