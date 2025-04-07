66 congressional Republicans sign amicus brief in support of parental rights in religious liberty case

Over 60 congressional Republicans have signed an amicus brief in support of parental and religious rights in a Supreme Court case concerning the teaching of gender ideology in schools.

A copy of the brief, filed for the case of Mahmoud v. Taylor, was provided in a press release published by the office of Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa).

The lawmakers specifically back the idea that parents should be allowed to opt their children out of instruction on gender ideology that conflicts with their own religious principles.

”Amici share the conviction that the Nation’s continued commitment to parental autonomy over the education of children—particularly on matters of obvious moral or religious significance—is essential to our Nation’s scheme of ordered liberty,” the brief reads.

”And they agree with Petitioners that the decision below, which declined to even find a free-exercise burden from forced education on issues of sex and gender, flouts the ’strong history and tradition’ of ’parental deference when it comes to instruction on gender and sexuality,” it continues.

The case specifically pertains to a Maryland school that ultimately denied Christian, Muslim and Jewish parents the ability to be notified and opt-out their children from classes that use books incorporating gender and LGBT ideology.

“For too long, radical voices have been silencing parents and pushing their beliefs on our children,” Sen. Grassley said in the press release. “This amicus brief stands with parents and their right to oversee their own children’s education. It reaffirms that families can raise their kids in accordance with their religious beliefs, as protected by the Constitution.”

In total, 66 Senate and House Republicans signed the brief, including Sens. Ashley Moody (R-FL), Tim Scott (R-SC), Josh Hawley (R-MO), Mike Lee (R-UT), and Ted Cruz (R-TX), as well as Rep. Andy Ogles (R-TN.).

Campus Reform has contacted the office of Sen. Grassley for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.