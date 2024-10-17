68 anti-Israel activists charged for criminal trespassing during April protest at Arizona State

The Attorney’s Office of Maricopa County recently announced its decision to file criminal trespassing charges against 68 individuals involved with anti-Israel protests at Arizona State University’s Tempe campus.

The protesters reportedly refused to comply with directions from law enforcement to take down their encampment and leave campus in April.

The county attorney sharply criticized the protesters’ actions in an Oct. 9 press release, noting that the protesters’ behavior violated multiple university rules and local laws, thereby endangering the safety of ASU Tempe faculty and students.

“The right to free speech does not extend to violating the law,” Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said. “The university’s policy is clear – encampments are not permitted in this particular area on campus. The protestors – many of whom were not students – were given the chance, over and over again, to peacefully take down the encampments and leave the area.”

“ASU, along with local law enforcement, had a responsibility to keep the area safe for students and faculty,” Mitchell continued. “My office is now playing the equally important role of holding these people accountable for their actions.”

The protesters were previously charged with trespassing in May after police made dozens of arrests at the demonstration in late April. ASU stated following the protest that roughly 80 percent of those arrested were not ASU students, stressing that its decision to shut down the protest aligned with its commitment to protect free speech.

“While the university will continue to be an environment that embraces freedom of speech, ASU’s first priority is to create a safe and secure environment that supports teaching and learning,” the university stated at the time.

An Arizona judge subsequently dismissed the initial charges against the protesters without prejudice, thereby leaving the door open for MCAO to file charges.

Then-senior Breanna Brocker expressed disappointment in the state’s decision to dismiss the case without rather than with prejudice, suggesting that if ASU “truly” valued the right to free expression, she and her peers would have been granted greater protections.

“I’m glad the charges are dropped, I’m a little upset they were dropped without prejudice,” Brocker told a local ABC affiliate. “I truly thought ASU stood up for our rights to assemble, our rights to free speech — I’ve seen protesters on campus before.”

Campus Reform has reached out to ASU and the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.