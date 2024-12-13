8 NYU students and faculty arrested following library occupation against Israel's 'genocide'

Faculty and students at one of the nation’s top private universities in New York City were arrested in an anti-Israel protest on Thursday.

The protesters sat and blocked New York University’ Bobst Library, featuring messaging like “Disclose Divest” and “200k+ Dead.” Some demonstrators also yelled “Free Palestine” as they were carried away by law enforcement, amNewYork Metro reports.

The Washington Square News has reported that the student group, Shut it Down NYU, led the demonstration of students and faculty. The outlet also reports that while dozens of demonstrators were picketing outside the library, 13 faculty members and students occupied space outside of the offices of NYU President Linda Mills and Provost Georgina Dopico.

Demonstrators in the lobby area of the library reportedly held a “sit-in” as well during the occupation.

Shut It Down NYU said in an Instagram post on Thursday that “8 Alumni, Faculty, and Community Members” were arrested as a result of the protest.

”NYU has called in the violent SRG yet again instead the demand for disclosure and divestment,” the group writes. “Protestors blockaded the entrance of the library — no business as usual for the executives on the 12th floor while they fund genocide. The struggle continues!”

”NYU has mobilized the SRG — the violent cops who brutalize our comrades all over the city — yet again,” the group continues. “Across NYC, we are facing the same beasts: the property giants, banks, and institutions who invest in the genocide of Palestinians. NYU continues to criminalize and displace New Yorkers while funding the occupation of our siblings in Palestine. ”

”The blood of Gaza is on all of their hands,” Shut It Down NYU concludes.

The Washington Square Times has also reported that two faculty members, Paula Chakravartty and Andrew Ross, are among those arrested.

“The university rejects any claims that this is peaceful protest,” NYU’s John Beckman said in a statement to the outlet on Thursday. “Their harassing behavior disrupted our academic operations at a particularly critical moment in the semester (as finals start), ignored the rights of students who wish to study in the library, and interfered with safe passage into and out of a core academic building.”