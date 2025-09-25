AAUP president falsely labels Charlie Kirk assassin as “right-wing”

The head of a major professors’ union is facing scrutiny after spreading false claims about the suspect in Charlie Kirk’s killing.

Todd Wolfson, president of the American Association of University Professors (AAUP) and a Rutgers University professor, described alleged shooter Tyler Robinson as a “right wing kid,” despite evidence Robinson embraced leftist politics.

Robinson, 21, is accused of fatally shooting Kirk during a Utah Valley University event.

“How are the unhinged right-wing crew handling the fact that the assassin was a disturbed right-wing kid, influenced by Nick Fuentes, that likely murdered Kirk because he was not right wing [sic] enough?” the post from Wolfson questions, according to screenshots posted online.

As of publishing time, the Facebook post has been deleted or restricted, and is not accessible.

Wolfson’s remarks appear to conflict with AAUP’s guidelines urging members to remain accurate and restrained in public statements.

“As scholars and educational officers, they should remember that the public may judge their profession and their institu­tion by their utterances,” AAUP’s policy states. “Hence, they should at all times be accurate, should exercise appropri­ate restraint, should show respect for the opinions of others, and should make every effort to indicate that they are not speaking for the institution.”

Campus Reform has previously reported about other controversial statements made by Wolfson on political issues.

Last month, Wolfson urged the U.S. to halt all weapons sales to Israel, accusing it of committing “scholasticide” by systematically destroying Gaza’s schools. He argued taxpayer-funded arms enable the attacks, insisted no defensive or offensive weapons should be sent, and said such actions violate academic freedom and AAUP’s core values.

Wolfson has previously denounced the 2024 election results as “disappointing” and pledged to resist Trump-era policies. He labeled JD Vance a “fascist” and rejected neutrality, saying professors must “stand for things” against political intrusions on academic freedom.

“The growth of repressive forces in American society, much of which is visible on the campus itself, is a source of continuing and acute alarm to the American Association of University Professors,” Kelly Benjamin, media relations officer for AAUP, told Campus Reform at the time.

In July, AAUP joined Columbia University’s Knight First Amendment Institute and other academic associations in suing the Trump administration over alleged “ideological deportations” of pro-Palestinian activists.

Campus Reform has contacted the American Association of University Professors for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.