About half of college students say socialism is better than capitalism, poll says

A new survey released on Sept. 21 reveals that a significant number of college students view socialism more favorably than capitalism, with some even praising countries like Cuba over the United States.

The poll, conducted for Yale University’s William F. Buckley Institute, asked undergraduates whether they agreed with the statement, “While socialist countries like Cuba and the Soviet Union have not been perfect, they offer a better economic model than capitalist countries like the United States.”

Nearly half of respondents, 46 percent, supported the statement placing socialistic model of government above our capitalistic one, according exclusive early information about the poll in an exclusive by The New York Post. 39 percent disagreed, while 15 percent said they were unsure.

“If you had to choose, which economic system would you prefer to live under?” asked the poll. About 40 percent slightly preferred capitalism, 36 percent chose socialism, and 24 percent were unsure.

Political affiliation influenced responses: among students identifying as liberal, nearly six in 10 (58 percent) favored socialism, while 63 percent of conservatives preferred capitalism.

“It is alarming that a record percentage of undergraduates support shouting down opinions they don’t like,” said Buckley Institute Executive Director Lauren Noble about the poll. “Nearly 40% think violence is justifiable, a disturbing reality coming just weeks after Charlie Kirk’s assassination.”

The Buckley Institute promotes intellectual diversity and freedom of speech at Yale University, according to its website. It seeks to foster open debate, provide a home for conservative thought, and expose students to underrepresented perspectives.

Named for William F. Buckley Jr., Yale graduate and founder of National Review, the institute honors his legacy of challenging ideological conformity. It encourages critical inquiry and engagement with ideas.

The Institute’s poll is not the first to find that there is substantial support for socialism on American college campuses.

In June, a Cato/YouGov survey found 62 percent of American adults under 30 hold favorable views of socialism, compared to 38 percent with unfavorable views. Among the same age group, 34 percent expressed a favorable view of communism, while 66 percent were unfavorable.

Support among young adults has grown compared to past polls, including a 2019 Gallup survey and a 2020 Victims of Communism/YouGov poll.

Yale in particular has seen some ideological bias, with philosophy professor Jason Stanley leaving the U.S. for Canada, citing fears the Trump administration is creating a “fascist dictatorship.”

Stanley has criticized universities’ compliance with federal pressure, likening Trump’s policies to Nazi Gleichschaltung.

Other Yale professors have also left the country, citing Trump as their reason for departure, according to The Yale Daily News.

Campus Reform has contacted Yale University and the Buckley Institute for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.