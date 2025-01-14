ACLU New York chapter warns colleges against IHRA definition of anti-Semitism, rejects proposal to ban masks

The American Civil Liberties Union affiliate of New York (NYCLU) has warned New York City college and university presidents against implementing certain nondiscrimination policies.

On Jan. 6, the NYCLU sent letters to officials like CUNY Chancellor Felix V. Matos-Rodriguez to oppose the “overly-broad IHRA [International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance] definition of antisemitism.”

The NYCLU also critiqued various aspects of a September report by Judge Judge Jonathan Lippman, who recommended that “current policies and procedures for preventing and addressing antisemitism and discrimination need to be significantly overhauled” at CUNY schools.

In response to Lippman’s report, the NYCLU has taken issue with the document’s stance on the IHRA definition, arguing that ”[e]ndorsement of the IHRA definition is unnecessary and problematic.”

The activist group also opposes Lippman’s recommendation for schools to ”coordinate at all times with law enforcement.” The NYCLU warns that this stance could “cause serious harm,” and that it ”invites excessive reliance on police in ways that risk escalating tensions and violence rather than easing difficult situations.”

The response letter also rejects the recommendation to ban masks during protests, stating that doing so represents ”excessive limitation on free expression and is poor public policy.”

The NYCLU also acknowledges that other ”racial, ethnic and nationality groups are often victims of pervasive discrimination at CUNY but are barely addressed.”

”We do not fault Judge Lippman for this,” the organization writes. ”Rather, the narrow focus of the Governor’s mandate bears the responsibility for the lack of equal regard for other forms of discrimination.”

In a press release, NYCLU Executive Director Donna Lieberman emphasized the need for free speech on college campuses.

“Colleges and universities are supposed to encourage robust debate and difficult discussions — not threaten, punish, or arrest students for engaging in political advocacy,” she remarks. “We acknowledge the weight and complexity of this task, but as colleges contend with the challenge of managing rising campus tensions while keeping students safe, it is essential that university leaders remain steadfast in their commitment to free speech, open debate, and peaceful dissent on campus.”