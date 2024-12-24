ADL forms new partnership to end anti-Semitism against grad students

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) has formed a new partnership to reduce anti-Semitism against graduate students.

On Wednesday, the ADL announced its partnership with the Jewish Graduate Organization (JGO), which will promote new tools, trainings, and “enhanced antisemitism reporting tools” for students.

[RELATED: 2024: 5 Title VI investigations]

“Students are facing horrific levels of antisemitic harassment on campus, so this partnership could not come at a more important moment for Jewish students and those moving into the workforce,” ADL President Jonathan Greenblatt stated in a press release. “By equipping JGO students with the necessary tools and resources to counter antisemitism, we are empowering the next generation of Jewish leaders to stand up against hate.”

In the same release, JGO President Rabbi Dave Sorani said that his organization is a “proud partner” of the ADL, and that the partnership will provide the proper resources to help graduate students fight anti-Semitism on campus.

”This partnership underscores our unwavering commitment to fostering vibrant and resilient Jewish communities on grad school campuses, where future leaders are not only shaped academically but are also being empowered to embrace their Jewish identity proudly,” Sorani stated. “Through this collaboration, we will work with the ADL to provide critical resources and programming to equip Jewish grad students with the tools they need to navigate and confront antisemitism effectively, stand up for themselves, and advocate for the broader Jewish community.”

[RELATED: Anti-Semitic incidents on U.S. college campuses see alarming rise, report finds]

According to its website, the JGO works “to support the Jewish identity of grad students on campus and develop Jewish leaders at a pivotal stage.”

”Since 2011, JGO has built a network of Jewish affinity clubs at 150+ campuses across North America, run more than 600 programs a year, trained a generation of young Jewish leaders, and impacted the lives of more than 40,000 individuals,” the groups writes.