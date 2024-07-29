ADL presses IRS to investigate groups that organized anti-Israel campus protests

The Anti-Defamation League asked the Internal Revenue Service to investigate two anti-Israel groups that have been organizing anti-Israel protests on college campuses.

The group argued that the WESPAC foundation and Alliance for Global Justice, two anti-Israel groups, might be violating federal law, according to the Washington Examiner.

According to the ADL, both groups used their tax-exempt status as charities on projects and activities that are “contrary to public policy and raise serious concerns that we believe warrant further investigation by the IRS.”

“We believe it is in the interest of the IRS to understand the nature of WESPAC and AFGJ and what causes they are supporting,” ADL Chief Legal Officer Steven C. Sheinberg wrote in the letter to IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel.

The ADL also wrote in the letter that the Alliance for Global Justice is misleading regulators and donors regarding its use of charitable funds.

Additionally, the ADL accused the Alliance for Global Justice of making loans to its former president that weren’t approved by its board.

“This transaction raises serious questions about whether the organization is engaged in excess benefit transactions with disqualified persons that would warrant imposition of the excise tax under Section 4958 or revocation of tax-exempt status,” Sheinberg wrote.

The WESPAC is the fiscal sponsor of Students For Justice in Palestine, which the ADL says promotes extremist propaganda.

“At least three chapters of SJP (including the chapter at City University of New York) have referred readers to Resistance News Network RNN — part of an encrypted messaging application that shares violent images and videos of attacks on Israelis and disseminates Hamas propaganda,” Sheinberg wrote.



