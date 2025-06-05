AI's unprecedented 'disruption' to learning: WATCH





Campus Reform Higher Education Fellow and professor Nicholas Giordano appeared on Fox News to raise concerns about the growing use of artificial intelligence by students in academic work. Giordano described AI as the most disruptive classroom force he’s seen in his two-decade teaching career, warning that students increasingly rely on AI to write papers and complete assignments without understanding the material.

He noted that while AI-generated essays often appear flawless, telltale signs—like uniform sentence structures and the use of em dashes—make them detectable. Giordano said he caught roughly two dozen students last semester using AI. Despite the availability of AI detectors, he finds them unreliable, preferring his own judgment and follow-up meetings with students who often cannot explain their own work.

Giordano emphasized that this trend may harm students’ long-term development, leaving them ill-equipped with critical thinking or writing skills and prompting businesses to invest billions in remedial training.