Al Sharpton seemingly suggests all Latinos are the same as activists plan for 'Day of Defiance'

Al Sharpton seemingly suggested that all Latinos are the same as leftist activists prepare to launch nation-wide protests across the country on Saturday in opposition to President Donald Trump.

Sharpton made the comments during an online town hall meeting hosted by on Tuesday by American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten in preparation for the protests.

“All Latinos are one, they don’t even have a distinction of different countries they’re from,” Sharpton asserted. “All blacks are one.”

Sharpton said that Trump’s upcoming military parade, which will also take place on June 14, reminds him of both a “dictatorial regime” and King Nebuchadnezzar from the Bible: “This goes back to the days of Roman chariots.”

He also stressed that as protesters show up on “No Kings Day,” it is important that they come from different races, genders, and sexual orientations.

The protests will rage under the banner of “No Kings” on June 14, connecting President Trump and his administration to supposed tyranny. June 14 was dubbed a national “Day of Defiance.”

A digital map circulating online includes an interactive graphic where individuals can input their zip codes and be provided with the nearest protest locations.

This comes as several sects of higher education are cheering on anti-Trump protests.

A faculty member at Glendale Community College, for example, prompted students to participate in the anti-U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) riots that have churned violence in Los Angeles.

50501, which has a major hand in orchestrating the Saturday protests, began on Feb. 5 and stands for “50 protests, 50 states, 1 movement.” It started as a decentralized social media campaign, but has evolved to a full-scale protest organization movement.

Notable sponsor partners for the upcoming rallies include Planned Parenthood Action Fund, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), and 50501.

Kentucky’s Democratic Governor Andy Beshear also joined the Tuesday virtual town hall.

“Randi, I think people don’t like extremism,” said Beshear. “What we’re seeing right now is most definitely extremism.”

“When a family thought that Donald Trump would help them with their bills at the end of the month but now sees tariffs making things more expensive and hear him say that kids have too many toys, let’s make sure we’re not judging them,” he continued.

Campus Reform is continuing to monitor nationwide protests. This is an ongoing story.