Alabama students protest Israel's 'genocide' with 'die-in' demonstration

Dozens of student activists in one of the most conservative states in the union participated in a “die-in” protest against Israel.

On Tuesday, University of Alabama students appeared to be laying dead in order to protest Israel’s counteroffensive in Gaza, The Crimson White reports.

Activists also participated in the demonstration with signs that read “Tide against genocide” and “UA investment kills kids.”

”We will be laying on the ground to represent the 45,000-plus who have been killed in this conflict,” one organizer told The Crimson White.

The outlet reports that the demonstration was primarily led by the campus’ Bama Students for Palestine and Leftist Collective at UA groups.

Before the protest, Bama Students for Palestine took to Instagram to include its list of “demands,” such as “a ceasefire resolution,” “full disclosure of UA’s investment in the apartheid state of Israel,” and “a subsequent divestment from these atrocities.”

”UA students held a die-in on Tuesday in protest of the ongoing genocide in Gaza,” the group posted on Friday. “We cannot stand idly by while our university’s investments and partnerships fuel mass death in the Middle East.”

Additional signage from the student group’s Instagram account showed messages like “Lockheed Out” and “Divest from Death.”

According to the university’s website, the Leftist Collective aims to “educate and organize students and young people and to play a helpful and principled role in the movement for social justice.”

”Within and throughout this struggle, we will articulate and defend the idea that true human liberation is impossible under capitalism,” the group writes. “We seek social change which extends democracy into all aspects of life -- social, political and economic. Our vision of leftism is profoundly antiracist, democratic, and feminist.”