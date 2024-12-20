Almost 40 percent of college-age Americans view suspected CEO-assassin favorably

A new poll conducted by The Economic and YouGov found that a significant proportion of college-age Americans have a positive view of Luigi Mangione, the suspected murderer of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

The poll, which was conducted from Sunday to Tuesday, served 1,553 “U.S. Adult Citizens” and asked them their opinions on different public figures, as well as various issues.

Regarding Luigi Mangione, 39 percent of those aged 18-29 had a “favorable” view of the suspected murderer, and 30 percent had an “unfavorable” view.

In contrast, 28 percent of those aged 30-44, 14 percent of those aged 45-64, and 5 percent of those aged 65 and up.

Certain professors and students have expressed approval for Brian Thompson’s murder.

Professor Nathan Moore from Northern Virginia Community College recently apologized in a message to Campus Reform after he made comments praising Mangione in which he also seemed to call for political violence against CEOs.

A socialist professor from the University of Pennsylvania, Julia Alekseyeva, also apologized after she called Mangione “[t]he icon we all need and deserve” and rejoiced in the fact that the suspected assassin is a University of Pennsylvania alumnus.

Another professor from the University of Utah, Marshall Steinbaum, seemingly approved of Magione’s alleged manifesto complaining about American healthcare, writing “where’s the lie?” in response to an excerpt.