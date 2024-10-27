Almost 50% of Duke University faculty think 'too much' emphasis is being put on DEI: Survey

Almost half of Duke University faculty members believe there is too much emphasis being put on diversity, equity, and inclusion at the institution, according to a recent survey.

The Chronicle, Duke University’s student newspaper, surveyed faculty at the institution, who said they believe too much emphasis is being put on DEI in student life, curriculum, hiring, and campus activities.

Just over 45% of faculty members at Duke University who responded to the survey said that either “too much” or “somewhat too much” emphasis was being put on DEI.

30.67% of faculty who responded to the poll said that Duke is placing “just enough” emphasis on DEI, followed by 15.46% who believe “somewhat not enough” emphasis is being placed on the issue. 8.51% of the faculty believe that “not enough” emphasis is being placed on DEI.

The Chronicle said that tenured faculty were more likely to respond that too much emphasis is being placed on DEI.

When broken down by political affiliation, only 18.33% of self-identified liberals believe that too much emphasis is being placed on DEI. No conservatives responded that the emphasis placed by Duke on DEI was “not enough” or “somewhat not enough.”