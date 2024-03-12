Alumni sue Harvard over rampant 'hate' against Jews

Ten Harvard University alumni filed a lawsuit against the school, alleging that Harvard “despicably failed to address, prevent, and rectify the prevalence of antisemitism, hate, and discrimination on its campus.”



The civil action lawsuit states that “[p]laintiffs all attended Harvard for their higher education with the expectation that Harvard would strive to uphold its reputation as one of the highest-ranking universities in the world with a strong commitment to its values” and that “[p]laintiffs have been harmed as a direct result of Harvard’s abject failure to address and prevent antisemitism . . . The value of a Harvard degree has been significantly diminished, rendering it functionally damaged in the professional and academic spheres. Plaintiffs are in a situation they never imagined: they are ashamed to say they went to Harvard.”



The complaint lists several incidents of anti-Semitic actions that took place on Harvard’s campus, including vandals targeting Harvard Hillel’s building, the Harvard College Palestine Solidarity Committee inviting a speaker who previously blamed Israelis for “eating the organs of Palestinians and having a thirst for Palestinian blood,” and protestors “march[ing] through Harvard’s main campus, chanting the genocidal ‘from the river to the sea,’ [and] accusing Israel of ‘genocide’” shortly after Hamas’s terrorist attack on Israel on Oct. 7.



It continues: “Various business [sic], companies, law firms, and other employers have publicly announced they will no longer hire Harvard graduates following the events and incidents that transpired at Harvard after the October 7 Attacks.”



As listed in the complaint, all plaintiffs are alumni of Harvard University and five of them are residents of Jerusalem in Israel. Other plaintiffs reside in California, Florida, and Oregon.



The 21-page lawsuit aims for an injunction to require “Harvard to rehabilitate the value of a Harvard degree by taking remedial measures, including: (i) terminating deans, administrators, professors, and other employees who facilitate or fail to respond to the antisemitism permeating Harvard; and (ii) suspending or expelling immediately students who participate in hate speech and antisemitic conduct.”



Campus Reform has reached out to Harvard University and Harvard Hillel for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.