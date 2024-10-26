Opinion
American students leaning right: WATCH

Campus Reform Student Reporter Michael Duke joined Fox & Friends First to discuss the Gen Z vote ahead of Donald Trump's rally Sunday in New York City.

October 26, 2024, 5:33 am ET

Campus Reform Student Reporter Michael Duke joined Fox & Friends First to discuss the Gen Z vote ahead of Donald Trump’s Sunday night rally in New York City.

A Fordham University sophomore, Duke told Fox News viewers that a “silent majority” of students like him reject the “far-left narratives” they hear in classrooms.

Duke said he plans to attend Sunday night’s rally at Madison Square Garden, which is expected to draw a lively crowd.

