American students leaning right: WATCH
Campus Reform Student Reporter Michael Duke joined Fox & Friends First to discuss the Gen Z vote ahead of Donald Trump's rally Sunday in New York City.
A Fordham University sophomore, Duke told Fox News viewers that a “silent majority” of students like him reject the “far-left narratives” they hear in classrooms.
Duke said he plans to attend Sunday night’s rally at Madison Square Garden, which is expected to draw a lively crowd.