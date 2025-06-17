American University launches $7M campaign amid federal anti-Semitism probe

American University (AU) in Washington, D.C., has launched a $7 million campaign to expand Jewish life on campus, even as it faces a federal civil rights investigation over alleged anti-Semitism.

The “Campaign for the Future of Jewish Life at AU,” announced in May 2025, includes construction of the Trone Family Center for Jewish Life inside Hughes Hall. According to AU Hillel, the center will serve as a permanent facility for student leadership, cultural programming, and religious life.

AU is currently under investigation by the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights for allegedly failing to protect Jewish students from discrimination. The university has also partnered with the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) to revise campus discrimination policies.

[RELATED: Anti-Semitic incidents on college campuses rose 84 percent in 2024]

The campaign has already raised more than $4 million. Major contributions came from former Board of Trustees Chairman Gary Abramson and former trustees David and June Trone. The new center will feature student lounges, meeting rooms, and staff offices for Hillel, which will remain affiliated with AU’s Kay Spiritual Life Center.

AU President Jonathan Alger presented the initiative as part of the school’s commitment to inclusion.

“We become stronger as a community by welcoming and including all individuals,” Alger said in a May statement. “AU Hillel is a vibrant hub of student connection, learning, and leadership.”

AU Hillel Executive Director Jason Benkendorf emphasized the importance of the new space. “There’s something special about having a Jewish space that you can turn to,” Benkendorf said in a public announcement.

The campaign also promises funding for Jewish student leadership roles and professional development, according to AU materials.

This latest initiative follows a 2023 pledge by then-President Sylvia Burwell to increase institutional support for Jewish students. That commitment came amid mounting national scrutiny of anti-Semitism on college campuses, particularly following the outbreak of anti-Israel protests and harassment of pro-Israel students.

[RELATED: New report estimates anti-Israel protests have amounted to $1.5 billion in costs]

The Anti-Defamation League recently improved AU’s campus anti-Semitism report card grade from a “C” to a “B” after the university updated its non-discrimination policy to explicitly include protections against anti-Semitism. The annual report evaluates how over 100 universities support Jewish students, based on policy, campus climate, and institutional response.

While AU expands its Jewish life infrastructure, questions remain about the long-term effectiveness of these measures, especially in light of ongoing federal oversight and the broader campus climate nationwide.

Campus Reform has reached out to American University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.