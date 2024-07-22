American University student commission investigating ways to divest from Israel

The Student Government Undergraduate Senate (SGUS) at American University announced the creation of a commission to investigate the school’s financial ties to Israel and ways to divest from the Jewish State.

The forming of the commission was announced on May 24 by student senator-at-large Kaden Ouimet.



According to one student senator, the commission’s primary goal is to take actionable steps to push AU to cut its financial ties with Israel because of what the anti-Israel students see as Israel’s “genocide” in its ongoing war against Hamas, a terrorist group that the U.S. has recognized as a Foreign Terrorist Organization since 1997.



“I would say our point is researching and presenting an action plan for student government and American University at large to divest from Israeli occupation and the genocide of Palestinian people and Palestinian land,” said SGUS Speaker Pro-Tempore Hanna Hajdu.



One of the goals of the commission would be to present a plan for the student government to boycott businesses that have financial ties to the Jewish State, such as Goldman Sachs and Intel. The commission will also research how “to boycott pro-genocide study abroad and academic programs.”



This past academic year, AU students took part in anti-Israel protests, including an encampment at nearby George Washington University.



The commission was originally approved by the SGUS Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions resolution, a measure that passed in the SGUS by a 21-2 vote in April but that drew condemnation from university president Sylvia M. Burwell.



“The AUSG Undergraduate Senate non-binding resolution calling for divestment from Israel does not represent American University’s position and will not be implemented,” the statement read. “It is AU’s longstanding position to oppose boycotts, divestment from Israel, and other related actions known as BDS. Such actions threaten academic freedom, the respectful free expression of ideas and views, and the values of inclusion and belonging that are central to our community.”



Several student groups also opposed the measure, including Hillel, the world’s largest Jewish campus life organization. In a statement released on Instagram, Hillel criticized the resolution’s apparent concern with “demonizing” Israel rather than constructively contributing to school policy.



“Resolutions of this kind are not about shaping university policy — they are about demonizing Israel, normalizing hateful rhetoric, and further dividing the campus community,” the statement read. “This legislation serves to marginalize Jewish students at AU, who have already experienced dramatically increased antisemitism since October 7.”



Campus Reform has reached out to American University for comment. This story will be updated accordingly.