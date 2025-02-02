Opinion
Americans don't want DEI: WATCH

Young Americans in particular have seen firsthand the 'toxic and divisive effects of DEI' in the nation's classrooms, Campus Reform Reporter Emily Sturge told Fox News viewers.

February 2, 2025, 5:57 am ET

Campus Reform Reporter Emily Sturge joined Fox & Friends First to discuss the ongoing “cultural shift” away from ideologically-charged DEI programs — a trend that has only accelerated since the election of President Donald Trump in 2024.

[RELATED: Meta joins trend of large companies abolishing DEI]

Young Americans in particular have seen firsthand the “toxic and divisive effects of DEI” in the nation’s classrooms, Sturge noted. “College students have been facing this for years,” she told Fox News viewers. “But the mainstream media, higher education system, and our federal government haven’t been honest — and they’ve instead been pushing this leftist ideology.”

