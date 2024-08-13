Amid allegations of anti-Semitism, Columbia profs receive backing of university's AAUP chapter

The American Association of University Professors (AAUP) chapter at Columbia University in New York City has reportedly released a statement defending faculty amid claims of anti-Semitism on campus. The group is said to have emphasized the university’s commitment to “academic freedom” in response to the situation.

According to the Columbia Daily Spectator, the AAUP chapter shared the statement on July 29, saying that there has been a surge in demands for the reprimand or removal of staff within the university resulting from “faculty efforts to de-escalate provocations during campus protests.”

The group reportedly demands that Columbia must “carefully and transparently” review complaints against faculty and urges for the school to implement a system of due process that allows for cases to be “fairly adjudicated.”

“Such claims must be stringently distinguished from the exercise of academic freedom through the expression of ideas that some may find disturbing or disagreeable,” the group writes in its statement.

In an effort to “maintain quality” in higher education institutions, the national AAUP has established chapters across campuses throughout the country that aim to develop strategies that promote “academic freedom.”

In comments made to Campus Reform, AAUP’s Kelly Benjamin noted that, “College and university teachers are citizens, members of a learned profession, and officers of an educational institution. When they speak or write as citizens, they should be free from institutional censorship or discipline.”

“Our free speech rights do not and should not shield us from potential consequences, particularly in an academic setting like Columbia,” Joshua Ye, a Columbia master’s student, told Campus Reform.

“As students, we look to our Professors to make sure everyone feels safe on campus and in the classroom,” he continued. “Antisemitic comments violate both that safety and the institution’s principles.”

Campus Reform has covered similar instances of administrators at Columbia who have contributed to creating an unwelcoming school environment for Jewish students.

In April, Campus Reform recorded various Columbia faculty engaged in a “walk-out” supporting the student-led encampments against Israel. In front of other demonstrators, Columbia AAUP President David Lurie announced that the organization condemned the suspensions and arrests of students who had engaged in pro-Hamas protests.

In June, Campus Reform reported that Columbia did not terminate three deans who complained about “privilege” among some Jewish students.

Campus Reform has contacted Columbia University and the Columbia AAUP chapter for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.